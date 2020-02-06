Winter weather has been especially fickle this year, especially in some areas. It’s not often you see people stepping out without heavy coats in the middle of February, but here we are. We’re grateful to not have to deal with so much ice and snow, but our heavy parkas are just too much lately. It’s definitely still a little too cold to bring out our spring outerwear though, so we really need a perfect in-between piece in our life…like right now!

Feeling the same heat as Us? We’re glad you’re here, because we’re not ones to let any sort of fashion issue stick around for long. We went on the search for a new coat to be our best companion during this not-quite-freezing weather, and our search ended with not only a Calvin Klein coat, but a Calvin Klein coat that’s currently over 50% off!

Get the Calvin Klein Belted Toggle Wrap Coat (originally $300) for just $145 at Macy’s! Sale ends March 20, 2020.

This CK coat is everything you’ve been searching for — over 120 reviewers assure us of that. They say this piece is “everything [they’ve] wanted and more,” and that they would recommend it to others “in a heartbeat.” They’re throwing compliments at it left and right, calling it “very classy” and “elegant and chic at the same time.” One reviewer said it makes them “feel glamorous,” even when worn over jeans, and another called it a “must-have for any go-getter”!

This wool-blend coat has a flattering wrap silhouette featuring a tie belt at the natural waist. It also has a stunning shawl collar that can be closed up with a toggle button up near the shoulder whenever the wind starts to pick up. This piece provides the perfect amount of warmth to keep you comfortable when the temperature isn’t dipping low enough to call for a puffer. It also features deep welt pockets to keep your fingers (or phone) cozy!

Get the Calvin Klein Belted Toggle Wrap Coat (originally $300) for just $145 at Macy’s! Sale ends March 20, 2020.

This lined coat is currently available in five colors, all of which are part of this limited-time sale. Some sizes are already selling out though, so let’s get to it. There’s Ash, a light grey, Oatmeal Twill, a neutral beige, Withered Rose Boucle, a pretty pink, Black, a classic, and Black/White Plaid, which brings a little pattern into the mix!

With only a limited amount of days (and sizes) left, we need to take advantage of this sale a.s.a.p. We don’t want to go one more day overheating in our heavy winter coats, especially not when we can keep it cool in Calvin Klein instead!

Get the Calvin Klein Belted Toggle Wrap Coat (originally $300) for just $145 at Macy’s! Sale ends March 20, 2020.

Not your style? Check out more from Calvin Klein here and other coats available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!