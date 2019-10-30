‘Southern Charm’ Star Cameran Eubanks’ Diff Eyewear Collab Is on Sale





She’s not afraid of keeping it real! Cameran Eubanks may be a former Real World cast member, but right now, she’s the heart, soul and spitfire of Southern Charm. What do we love the most about this blonde bombshell? She’s never afraid to share her feelings — and her favorite finds too.

The 35-year-old is a fan-favorite with a major Instagram presence! Most days, you can catch the mom-of-one reviewing her latest drugstore finds or ranting about bad traffic. As much as we love that, watching a product she designed come to life has been seriously exciting. Consider these sunnies the jackpot — and we’ve hit it!

See it: Grab the Cameran Eubanks Carolina Sunglasses (originally $85), now with prices starting at just $50, available at Diff Eyewear!

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder — and when it comes to the Cameran Eubanks Carolina Sunglasses, they’re undoubtedly one of the most chic pieces we’ve spotted lately. It’s easy to be obsessed with these shades — and we aren’t the only ones.

One reviewer couldn’t get over “how high quality” these sunglasses were and we’re not shocked here. Eubanks does enjoy the finer things in life! It seems she seriously nailed it with this collab.

Another reviewer loved how “cute the aviator [style] was” and picked up more than one pair. Naturally, we can’t blame her! These sunglasses come available in not one but four fabulous shades. Shoppers were thoroughly impressed with the assortment of “fun colors,” and many of them found them “easy to wear.”

One reviewer was especially smitten over the size. She commented on the “flattering fit,” and explained they weren’t too big nor were they too small. Well, that’s music to our ears! It’s so easy to mess up selecting the right size for our face and this seems to be anything but the issue here.

The aviator shape featured is classic. The oval-shape will instantly round out any face and the luxe detailing makes them ideal for any occasion. Plus, we’re confident these can be rocked all year long. Additionally, there’s a stainless steel frame that’s durable and handy.

One reviewer even noted the “case” was her favorite feature — and we truly appreciate any extra thought that’s put into packaging and keeping our items in tip-top shape. A good case is truly one of the most understated details. We love that these Cameran Eubanks-approved sunnies will have Us sizzling in style day after day.

