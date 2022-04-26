These ‘Buttery Soft’ Capri Joggers May Be the Comfiest Pants You’ll Own

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everything old is new again! Walk down the street or scroll through Instagram, and you’ll be hard-pressed not to see Y2K fashion right before your eyes. We never thought we’d see the day when low-rise jeans and printed baby tees came back into style, yet here we are. There are some trends we’re happy to leave in the early 2000s — bubble dresses and skinny scarves can stay in the past, thank you very much. But we’re totally fine embracing certain vintage vibes, like Ugg boots and cozy tracksuits. Another retro look that is making a comeback? Capris.

Halfway between pants and shorts, capris are the ideal length for temperate climates. And since it was just the “perfect date” according to Miss Congeniality, capris are perfect for this time of year — “it’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket!” We just found the cutest capris from Amazon that are both flattering and functional. Whether you’re lounging around the house or lunging at the gym, you’ll never want to take these comfy joggers off!

Get the THANTH Women’s Capri Jersey Joggers for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

The THANTH Women’s Capri Jersey Joggers are a combination of yoga pants, pajamas and capris all in one. Sometimes we’re just not in the mood for longer layers, especially in the summer — warm weather puts the sweat in sweatpants. Capris are a fashionable fix that give you extra coverage without too much added fabric. Made from a buttery soft Spandex blend, these high-waisted joggers are lightweight, stretchy and breathable. Far less constricting than leggings. Our dream design! Plus, each pair of pants comes with two front pockets and one back pockets for storage on the go.

Athleisure is the new everyday essential, replacing jeans and a tee. And you can’t wear denim to a workout, so these capris are truly multi-purpose pants. The cropped cut hits right below your knees, elongating your legs with a slimming silhouette. Featuring an elastic waistband with a drawstring and a split straight leg, these capris are super chic for loungewear. And they’re available in nine staple colors, sizes S-XXL.

As always, we analyzed consumer reviews to make sure that these capris live up to our standards. And we were pleasantly surprised to learn that shoppers adore these comfy joggers! According to one customer, these cropped pants are the “most comfortable, most attractive pants ever! So soft!” Another reviewer declared, “They are my everyday, everywhere go-to!”

For a neighborhood walk or low-impact workout, we suggest teaming these joggers with a moisture-wicking top and sneakers. If you’re just running errands or hanging around the house, pair these pants with a comfy tee or hoodie. Can’t wait to see how you style these cozy capris!

