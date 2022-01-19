These Pants Make It Possible to Wear Leggings for Work or Date Night

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who has the time or energy to rock “real” pants when there are so many comfier options on the market? If we had it our way, we would wear leggings exclusively — even to the office or for a nice dinner date. Alas, many varieties of leggings simply don’t work for every setting — but there are plenty of pairs that can totally pass as pants.

These stretchy pants, which have proven to be a massive hit with Amazon shoppers, will fool anyone into thinking that you’re wearing a pair of slim slacks — but they feel just like a pair of leggings! They even have the right design details to make them look like actual bottoms — including handy front pockets!

Get the neezeelee Comfort Stretch Slim Fit Skinny Pull on Pants for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

These high-waisted stretchy pants from neezeelee are made from a soft knit material that’s thick and can slim out your hips, thighs and legs. The fabric has four-way stretch for an adjustable fit suitable for all body types. They’re made in a pull-on style with a waistband that will feel like your favorite pair of compression leggings. If you’re in the market for a bit of tummy control action, this is the option for you.

The most convincing details on these pants are the pockets on the front and stitch seams in the back. Plus, the silhouette doesn’t stay glued to the legs like typical leggings — which is yet another detail that makes them look like slacks as opposed to loungewear.

The bottoms are available in five sleek shades and sized from 2-16, which includes a handful of tall options for anyone who has longer legs! If you’re not sure where you stand, check out the size chart and keep in mind that the material does have quite a bit of spandex. Tons of shoppers bought these pants specifically for work and to feel comfortable while looking chic. Needless to say, these beauties have become a quintessential part of their weekday wardrobes, and you might be the next fan of this fabulous find!

