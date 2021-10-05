21 Cardigans for 2021 That Take Will Your Outfits From Standard to Show-Stopping

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cardigan weather is here and it’s finally time to start dressing the way we’ve been dreaming of for months. Just that one extra layer can really transform an outfit, taking it from basic and boring to totally breathtaking!

Want to see a few of our favorite cardigans for 2021? Well, we’ve picked out more than that. We have 21 faves for you below, from sleek and simple to thick and slouchy and beyond!

Cable-Knit Cardigans

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This longline MEROKEETY cardigan is nice and cozy. We can totally see it dressed up with an LBD and heels though!

2. We Also Love: We love this OmicGot cardigan‘s take on a cable knit, using it to accent the placket. We also love the patch pockets, of course!

3. We Can’t Forget: This adorable Lulus cardigan is totally on top of the Y2K trend with its pastel purple shade and adorable bow knots replacing the buttons!

Simple, Solid Cardigans

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This Halogen cardigan from Nordstrom masters lightweight simplicity with its linen-blend material. So easy to wear with…just about anything!

5. We Also Love: This classic FLORIA cardigan comes in so many colors, it’s wild. Whether you’re looking for a neutral khaki or a lime green, you’re set!

6. We Can’t Forget: Something like this Amazon Essentials cardigan is a wardrobe essential for Us. Layer it or wear it as a plunging top!

Cropped Cardigans

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This Madewell cardigan top is ultra-trendy with its square neckline and cropped fit. This is exactly the kind of piece we want in our fall wardrobe!

8. We Also Love: The tie-dye on this Kendall + Kylie cardigan looks like a cloudy blue sky. Peaceful — and fashionable!

9. We Can’t Forget: Now this is cool. This BP. cardigan from Nordstrom play with color- and pattern-blocking to serve you up some argyle!

Oversized Cardigans

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Embrace slouchiness to the fullest extent with this YIBOCK cardigan. Those voluminous sleeves are everything!

11. We Also Love: This speckled Lulus cardigan is adorable! Oversized silhouettes have never looked so cute!

12. We Can’t Forget: With a leopard print and unbelievably comfy fabric, this Dreamers by Debut cardigan from Walmart will be a go-to for you in the colder months!

Ribbed Cardigans

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This recently-released cardigan from Amazon Essentials is a personal favorite of ours. The curves of the ribbing truly perfect it!

14. We Also Love: This GRACE KARIN cardigan is soft and breathable. Easily a staple type of piece for any fashionista’s wardrobe!

15. We Can’t Forget: This RZIV cardigan adds on a collar so you can totally wear it buttoned all of the way up as a top. You can totally wear it open too though!

Kimono-Style Cardigans

16. Our Absolute Favorite: This flowy, cascading Ivay cardigan is a beauty. The floral prints are so pretty too!

17. We Also Love: This SUPRELOOK cardigan goes for a kimono silhouette but with a waffle knit fabric, and we’re obsessed to say the least!

18. We Can’t Forget: This SweatyRocks kimono cardi has a maxi length. Grab a floral, a snakeskin print or a solid!

Fuzzy Cardigans

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Treat yourself to this gloriously cozy UGG cardigan from Nordstrom. The ultimate in loungewear!

20. We Also Love: Love a fuzzy popcorn style? Don’t miss out on this TECREW cardigan!

21. We Can’t Forget: Super chilly outside? Grab this hooded LookbookStore cardigan!

