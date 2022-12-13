Shop These Limited-Edition Avatar Sneakers Before They’re Gone for Good

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to dive back into the world of Pandora? We’ve waited 13 long years for the sequel to Avatar, one of the most popular films of all time. That means we’re going all in for Avatar: The Way of Water.

Apart from seeing the movie on opening night, some may paint themselves blue or watch the first movie directly before. For Us, the first step is grabbing a pair of limited-edition Cariuma sneakers made to celebrate the release of the visually astounding film. Your size could sell out at any moment!

Get a pair of limited-edition Avatar sneakers starting at just $110 at Cariuma! Free shipping!

You have your choice of three different shoes in this popular release. They’re all new colorways of three of the brand’s most popular styles. First is the OCA Low, which comes in the Underwater by Night colorway, featuring an intricate blue pattern with a glowing secret. As Cariuma explains, “Plunge into the depths of Pandora’s alien and beautiful oceans to experience underwater life with a glow-in-the-dark interpretation of unique plants found in the Pandoran ocean.”

Your other two options are the OCA High, which is a high-top version of the OCA Low, and The Vallely, a vegan skate shoe designed in collaboration with legendary skateboarder Mike Vallely. These two sneakers come in the Black Banshee colorway, designed as “an artistic representation of the wings of the mountain banshee.” Banshees are aerial predators in Pandora, as well as “life-bonded allies and companions of generations of Na’vi warriors.”

If The Vallelys in particular look familiar, it’s because one of Avatar‘s top stars, Sam Worthington, gifted a pair to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show!

Apart from having cool designs, Cariuma sneakers are always amazing when it comes to comfort, style and sustainability. These shoes come from eco-friendly materials and practices, including using recycled materials and vegan memory foam insoles. Everything Cariuma does is with a “green conscience” to cut down its carbon footprint. The brand even plants two trees for every pair of sneakers sold!

You may have already thought of this, but if there’s an Avatar fan if your life, this is the perfect time to grab a pair of these sneakers as a holiday gift. You can get free gift packaging too! Just make sure to order by December 15 for holiday delivery!

