Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stay fashionable and help the environment at the same time! You may have spotted some of your favorite celebrities — including Ashton Kutcher, Helen Mirren and Pete Davidson — wearing Cariuma’s unique and comfortable shoes, but their latest collaboration will knock your socks off.

Cariuma has teamed up with the Van Gogh Museum to celebrate the “beauty of nature,” which aligns with the brand’s mission — to help restore the planet. The new designs on the sneakers take inspiration from Van Gogh’s iconic work, such as Wheatfields with Crows, Sunflower Field and his other famous flower paintings. The collection features four different one-of-a-kind patterns to choose from: sunflower, jubilee flower, wheatfield and white with sunflowers. These sneakers add a fresh spin to simple white kicks — which will instantly elevate your outfits in the process.

These sustainable sneakers won’t just benefit your shoe rack — every time a pair is purchased, two trees are planted. Cariuma is doing everything they can to help restore the biodiversity of rainforests, specifically in Brazil. They have already planted over two million trees!

Get the OCA Low Van Gogh Museum Sneakers for just $89 at Cariuma!

The brand’s sneakers are also 100% vegan and only made from organic cotton, recycled nylon rubber, bamboo, sugarcane, cork and mamona oil. Kicks are all about comfort, and Cariuma’s shoes instantly deliver. With the cork insert in the insole, it quickly molds to the shape of your feet. They are ideal for support, whether it’s on a long walk or a travel day when you can’t seem to get off your feet.

Additionally, their versatility is unmatched — these sneakers will look fabulous with a casual T-shirt and jeans, a cute sundress or even a long maxi — seriously, any ensemble will benefit.

We aren’t the only ones who are obsessing over this new collab — the customers are raving! One reviewer noted, “I bought these shoes because of the cool design and commitment to saving the coral reefs. I wear them because they are comfortable and look great with so many outfits.” Another savvy shopper said, “So happy with my purchase! These are true to size, extremely comfortable, and go with everything. Thanks Cariuma for getting it so right!”

Get the OCA Low Van Gogh Museum Sneakers for just $89 at Cariuma!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!