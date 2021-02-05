5 Luxurious Cashmere Finds on Sale at Saks Right Now — Starting at $38

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Few fabrics feel more luxurious than cashmere — possibly none at all. It’s unbelievably soft to the point where it’s surprising every single time you touch it, and it’s so lovely and warm in the cold winter weather. The only issue? The price. Buying cashmere can often leave a huge hole in your wallet!

Cashmere sales though? Now that’s what we’re talking about. We know Saks Fifth Avenue only carries the best of the best of…everything, so when we see cashmere on sale there, we know we’re getting an amazing deal. There are so many cashmere finds up to 75% off on the site right now, we knew we had to dive right in. Here are five picks we found that you might want to check out!

This Duster

This piece is like any other cardigan…but if you leveled it up about 1,000 times. The cashmere is heavenly, and when you add in details such as the shawl collar, long-line hem and ribbing, you have a dream piece!

Get the Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Cashmere Duster (originally $325) for just $163 at Saks Fifth Avenue! Get free shipping with code FREESHIP!

These Gloves

Even smaller cashmere accessories can elevate any outfit to the extreme. These long, cashmere gloves will have you feeling so fancy every time you slip them on!

Get the Saks Fifth Avenue Knit Cashmere Gloves (originally $95) for just $38 at Saks Fifth Avenue! Get free shipping with code FREESHIP!

This Leopard Sweater

Cashmere doesn’t have to solely be solid. This leopard-print cardigan shows just how good it can look when you explore its wild side. We love how versatile a piece like this is too. Take it from work to play with ease!

Get the Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Animal-Print Cashmere Cardigan (originally $325) for just $98 at Saks Fifth Avenue! Get free shipping with code FREESHIP!

This Marled Scarf

This marled cashmere scarf has such a lovely visual texture that’s only enhanced with the addition of shiny lurex thread. It’s still available in three colors right now, all on sale!

Get the Saks Fifth Avenue Marled Cashmere & Lurex Scarf (originally $198) for just $79 at Saks Fifth Avenue! Get free shipping with code FREESHIP!

This Mixed Media Jacket

This blazer jacket is everything. Leather-look sleeves with a cashmere and wool blend on the torso? Simply incredible. We want to put this on and never, ever take it off. Also, it’s over $500 off. So there’s that.

Get the Theory Clairene Open-Front Jacket (originally $795) for just $239 at Saks Fifth Avenue! Get free shipping with code FREESHIP!

