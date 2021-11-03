We Found the Perfect Sweater for Your Holiday Photos This Year

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holidays are exciting for countless reasons. The presents! The family gatherings! The hometown friend reunions! The delicious food! The joyous cheer! We could go on and on. One of our favorite reasons, however, is that it’s an excuse to buy new clothing. A memorable holiday season means you need a memorable new outfit!

Not only will there be multiple gatherings during which you’ll want to show off a festive new look, but most importantly, there will be photos. Not only Instagram photos, but actual, physical portraits for holiday cards that will be sent out to friends and family all over. A holiday card is often the only time distant relatives get to see you per year, so you need to make it count with something stunning like this sweater from Nordstrom!

This sweater is the perfect holiday piece for anyone, no matter what you celebrate. The white version, especially, has a snow-like elegance to it and looks like it could’ve been plucked straight out of a winter wonderland. The main torso is solid, but the sleeves are drapey and semi-sheer, textured with a clip dot pattern. So pretty! We love how there are ribbed cuffs at the ends too.

Those ribbed cuffs match up with the banded hem of this sweater, which hits around the hips, as well as the mock neckline. A mock neckline always adds extra chic sophistication to a look, and the case of this sweater is certainly no exception. We also just love how these fitted details contrast the overall looser fit of the torso and sleeves!

This sweater, which earns even more points by being able to be machine-washed and tumbled-dried, is a hit with Nordstrom shoppers too. They say they get “so many compliments” when they wear it, and that it’s both “so flattering” and very comfortable.” They’re calling it an “elegant classic” they will wear “for many years to come.” They note that it’s “easily dressed up or down” too, so let’s get into that a little bit!

A simple outfit anyone with a pair of jeans can do is just fold the band under, wear with the jeans, and voila! Add sneakers, booties or even some moccasins. You could also tuck this sweater into a mini skirt and wear a pair of closed-toe block heels for something a little fancier. You could even rock it with leggings and tall boots. Whether you’re out to eat or exchanging gifts, you’ll find a way to make this sweater work!

Apart from white, you can grab this piece in two different shades of red, or a tree-like green. Both are also very fitting for the holidays. There’s a blush pink as well that you won’t want to skip over!

