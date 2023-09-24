This $15 Retinol Serum Will Resurface and Revitalize Your Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is your skin looking a little… meh? Maybe you have the remnants of your teenage acne still haunting you like little pimple-ghosts, or your pores feel so big and open it’s like you can fit the rolling plains of Texas inside each and every one of them. Maybe your skin isn’t as smooth as you’d like, or has pigmentation you wished it didn’t have, or it simply doesn’t have the glow it used to. We totally get it — and know that, as we age, these issues tend to become more and more prevalent.

To help combat the effects of the elements and turn back the hands of time, we found a bestselling retinol serum that hails from the no.1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand, promises to refine, resurface and brighten skin, contains some of the most effective, skin-loving ingredients… and happens to be over 30% off now on Amazon!

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum

CeraVe’s Resurfacing Retinol Serum is about to be your secret weapon against acne marks, dark spots, large pores and unwanted pigmentation! Encapsulated retinol is the star of the show here, which helps skin look smoother and more even-toned with every application of this serum. Three essential ceramides are also in the mix — molecules found naturally in the skin that make up 50% of the lipids in the skin barrier. By reintroducing these ceramides to struggling skin, the serum helps maintain the skin’s natural barrier, keeping it looking healthier after its rejuvenation.

Along with those heavy-hitters, the CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum is also formulated with licorice root, which helps to brighten the appearance of skin, and niacinamide, which helps calm skin. The serum truly includes all of the good stuff and none of unneeded extras — it’s fragrance-free, paraben-free and non-comedogenic to boot. It also has a gel texture and non-greasy feel, so you won’t feel like a sticky mess after applying it. To add the serum into your routine, it’s suggested to apply a pea-sized amount evenly to the face daily, ideally at night (or, if in the morning, before the application of sunscreen), and allow to fully absorb into skin before applying any additional products. And… that’s it! One easy step to help support happier, healthier skin.

Shoppers love the CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum, with the product’s Amazon page even reporting that “this product has fewer returns than average compared to similar products!” The stats certainly seal the deal — the serum has earned a stunning 30,000+ 5-star reviews on the site. One happy customer called it “magic in a bottle,” saying that “I have been struggling to find a good skin care routine that will remove my acne scars and remove dark spots on my face… I’ve only been using this for 2 weeks and noticed a huge difference right away! I am so excited to clean my face in the morning and night now!” Others had similarly effusive praise, like one shopper that shared it “immediately and visibly changed my skin,” “visibly reduced appearance of pores,” and, in general, “Just adore this product, can’t say enough nice things.”

Another reviewer called it the “Perfect addition to my night time routine. The first night I used this I knew I loved it. It went on so smooth and had a great texture. It has helped decrease my breakouts and make my skin look healthy.” One thing to keep in mind that it’s likely best to use at night with no sun exposure, as some experienced irritation when attempting to use in the morning before heading out for the day. But if you’re getting serious about fading post-acne marks, minimizing pores and generally smoothing and brightening your complexion, it’s time to take a look at the CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum… and snag it now on Amazon for just $15, while it’s still on sale!

