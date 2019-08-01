



The first thing anyone notices when meeting someone for the first time? Their teeth. Whether we like it or not, our teeth leave a long-lasting impression. Now, for a handful of Us, it’s no problem! We’re up-to-date with those yearly dentist appointments, we floss twice-a-day and we limit sugary foods and drinks as well as other food that can damage our teeth.

For others? Oral health can be a complete nightmare — even if we do keep up our regular annual deep cleaning appointments and practice proper dental hygiene, too. The minute we reach for that cup of coffee or that glass of red wine, we’re toast. Once stains set in our teeth, our pearly whites are dimmed and no amount of brushing can help. Our first instinct may be to immediately call our dentist for an emergency appointment, but this all-natural at-home teeth whitener should be our first step to help brighten our smiles.

See it: Grab the One Living Earth Black Pearl Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste for $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2019, but are subject to change.

Is anyone out there looking for an all-natural way to whiten their teeth? Perhaps, one that’s all-natural, organic and non-toxic? A product that isn’t just good for Us but for the environment too? If so, this teeth whitening powder is for you.

The One Living Earth Black Pearl Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste has left nearly 1,500 reviewers speechless. This formula turns to only the best ingredients like calcium bentonite clay to help remineralize teeth while absorbing toxins naturally. This whitening powder also has sodium bicarbonate, a strong natural anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-oxitive that can help to restore the healthy alkaline balance in our mouth and avoid any tooth decaying.

The all-star ingredient, the natural coconut charcoal, is great to help remove any of those unwanted coffee or wine stains and can combat any pesky bacteria that is causing bad breath or mouth odors.

Many reviewers loved how easy this formula was on their gums along with how easy it is to use. Start off by scooping a dime-size amount of powder out of the container. From there, wet toothbrush bristles and dip the brush into the powder. Go ahead and tap off all of that excess product and brush teeth normally for up to three minutes.

One reviewer said it was the least painful experience they’ve ever had with charcoal-based products, while another reviewer said they will never go back to an overpriced whitening tray from their dentist again. Another reviewer claimed that with continuous use, their teeth were up to two shades whitener after use, even when compared to any bleach-based powder they tried in the past.

A handful of reviewers said that this at-home teeth whitening treatment didn’t just remove their awful tooth stains but restored their confidence too. We love how this whitening powder left so many of them confident enough to flash their pearly white smiles every single day!

