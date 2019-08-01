We’re Swooning Over These Bestselling Knee-High Boots





Trends may come and go, but what’s the one thing that remains the same? The seasons! We know we can always expect half of the year to be warm and the other half to be on the colder side. The intensity depends on where we live but changing temperatures aren’t the only definitive thing Mother Nature brings. With a new season comes a mandatory closet refresh with a whole new roster of everyday essentials.

No matter what, our wardrobes are predictable. We know we need more layers in the winter and less in the summer, so why wait to shop? Let’s look ahead to the seasons to come and start preparing for them right now, so let’s put our best foot forward by scoring these bestselling, timeless boots!

See it: Grab the Vince Camuto Nestel Knee High Boot for just $240, available at Nordstrom!

The Vince Camuto Nestel Knee High Boots are perfect for anyone who’s looking for a shoe that can be dressed up or down without skipping a beat. Honestly, it’s impossible not to be left swooning over this timeless shoe. These knee-high boots come available in several different shades and textures, depending on which color we choose.

Sure, we love our ankle booties but what do we love even more come winter? Higher boots that hit right below the knee, and that’s just what we found right here with this pair. They have a heel that’s on the chunkier side to ensure comfort while wearing, walking or standing. We’re always looking to add a little bit of height to our frames and this is the boot to do it. It’s high without being too high so we can walk with ease and get the all-day support our feet need.

So many reviewers couldn’t stop raving over how comfortable they were. One reviewer said these boots were the most comfortable pair they’ve ever worn.

According to so many reviewers, these boots look great when worn with just about anything. For an ultra-casual look, they can easily pair with any T-shirt and leggings. We can even swap our beloved leggings for skinny jeans tucked inside of these boots.

These boots are also office-approved and can work in any professional situation when paired with a skirt or dress, with or without tights. We’d also recommend a midi- or maxi-length for a fashion-forward outfit. For more casual offices, opt for ponte pants that feel like leggings to instantly look dressed up.

These are the perfect boots to layer over anything and everything in our closet no matter where we’re headed.

