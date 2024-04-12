Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As someone who believes in the more is more philosophy and loves a juicy plump lip, I’ve always toyed around with the idea of getting lip filler (insert: the viral TikTok sound: “After all, I’m just a girl”). But being a girly on a budget, I (like many of Us) have to weigh my options between hair, nails, makeup, etc., and it’s always fallen to the wayside. Well, I’ve officially found a way to get the effect of filler without busting my wallet — and I need to share it with the world!

Before

A couple of weeks ago, Charlotte Tilbury was kind enough to send me the new Pillow Talk Plumpgasm Plumping Lip Gloss before it officially launched at the beginning of this month. Upon receiving, I thought to myself, “With so many lip plumpers on the market, how on Earth could this one possibly stand out?” But just like many of the brand’s products, this one stands out from the crowd. Out of the many plumpers I’ve tried, this one has a majorly strong tingle that plumps up the pout and makes it look like I’ve just gotten an injection (see picture below) — and it lasts!

After

Not only does this lip gloss help to plump the lips in the moment, it also helps to plump them for the long term. It contains a special heat and ice technology and plump effect CO2llageneer™ that instantaneously creates a fuller pout without any pain or discomfort. It also has hyaluronic acid that will help to hydrate the lips and help keep them plump day after day.

The lip plumping gloss has a high-shine finish and currently comes in two shades: fair medium pink nude (which I’m wearing in the picture) and deep medium brown berry pink. I paired it with the brand’s iconic Pillow Talk Lip Liner for a girls’ night out. What I love about the lip gloss is how it has major staying power, so I know I won’t have to be constantly worrying about applying throughout the night while I’m trying to have fun.

If you need some extra confirmation of how the plumping gloss (or any other Charlotte Tilbury product) might look on you, you can give it a try before buying thanks to the brand’s virtual try-on technology. I tried it for myself — all you have to do is enable camera access and ​​voilà! You can see yourself in all of the products in real time.

If you’ve been playing around with the idea of getting filler like I have, I highly suggest you give this plumping gloss a try before spending hundreds or thousands on that appointment. As girls, we have plenty of other things we can spend money on, so why not save where we can and get this gloss for much less? It could have the same effect (and will last for months)! You can find the lip plumping gloss for just $35 at Sephora and directly on Charlotte Tilbury‘s website too! Happy plumping!

