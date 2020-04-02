We’ve definitely put a heavy focus on self-care lately, especially while we’re stuck at home. We’re working out, we’re eating well, we’re lighting our favorite candles and we’re sleeping in. We need it. But not everyone who lives with us has quite as much control over what they can buy to make it work. We’re not talking about our roommates — we’re talking about our pets!

That’s where we come in. We want our pets to be at their happiest 100% of the time, and when they’re happy, we’re happy. That’s why we want to make sure they’re set up with the best of the best picks right now too. Are you on the same page? Then keep scrolling to see five bestsellers from Chewy that are loved by dogs and cats everywhere!

Chuckit! Kick Fetch Ball

Your pup needs plenty of exercise, and a ball is the most classic toy to make it happen. A game of fetch in the backyard sunshine will be fun for you both of you, and the rigid edges of this ball (which floats!) make for unpredictable bouncing and easy gripping!

Get the Chuckit! Kick Fetch Ball (originally starting at $25) now starting at just $13 at Chewy!

Frisco 52-in Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo

Give your kitty the castle he or she deserves — on sale! This cat tree comes in numerous colors and includes multiple perches, a hideaway hole, scratching posts and a dangly toy. It’s super soft too, which is always a plus for our fur-babies!

Get the Frisco 52-in Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo (originally starting at $50) now starting at just $40 at Chewy!

Seresto 8 Month Flea & Tick Prevention Collar

You probably don’t want to be making any trips to the vet right now, so keeping your dog safe from fleas and ticks is a must if you’re not already prepared. This collar is odorless and non-greasy and works up to eight months — even with water exposure!

Get the Seresto 8 Month Flea & Tick Prevention Collar for Large Dogs (originally starting at $72) now starting at just $58 at Chewy!

Tidy Cats Instant Action Scented Clumping Clay Cat Litter

Cat owners know: The longer you’re stuck at home, the longer you’re dealing with the smell of cat litter. Now is the time to seriously stock up on a reliable litter that will keep your home fresh, and this natural clay one is made to stand up to even multiple cats. It’s 99.9% dust-free too!

Get the Tidy Cats Instant Action Scented Clumping Clay Cat Litter starting at just $15 at Chewy!

Multipet Lamb Chop Plush Dog Toy

Everyone loves Lamb Chop! This jumbo-sized plush toy is so cute and your dog is going to be so excited when you reveal it to him or her. It has a squeaker inside for playtime, and it’s super cuddly for when it’s time for a nap afterward!

Get the Multipet Lamb Chop Plush Dog Toy, Jumbo (originally $25) for just $10 at Chewy!

Want to see more? Check out everything else at Chewy here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!