When it comes to real estate or beauty, we’re buying whatever Chrishell Stause is selling. The star of the hit Netflix show Selling Sunset knows a thing or two about high-end homes and high-end glam. After all, she spent most of her career in Hollywood shining on screen as a soap opera actress. Now the Dancing With the Stars alum is turning heads with her consistently sunkissed skin and bombshell hair.

So, how does the luxury realtor always look so perfect? We finally know the answer! Stause shared some of her must-have products with The Cut, and we took note. These top two beauty buys are the secret behind the reality star’s contoured complexion and voluminous waves. No need to book a spray tan or blowout to achieve this dazzling look. You’re just a few clicks away from replicating the Under Construction author’s radiance. Read on to shop Stause’s bronzer and hair spray!

Get the Color Wow Raise the Root Thicken and Lift Spray for just $24 at Amazon and get the Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream for just $50 at Nordstrom!

Add some va-va-voom volume to your hair with the Color Wow Raise the Root Thicken and Lift Spray. “I love that this spray helps with volume at the top,” Stause said. “When I’m not styling my hair with heat, I still want it to have some volume at the top. I have naturally straight hair, but it can be kind of sad and flat on its own. I don’t like to put heat on my hair unless I have to, and this works even on day-three hair.”

Give your face a bronzed glow while also contouring your features with the Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream. “The first time I tried contouring, someone told me, ‘Oh, you have some dirt on your face.’ I was like, ‘Okay, that’s the last time I try contour.’ But then I found this bronzing cream,” Stause said. “It’s really light and sheer, and this is a product where I do think that less is more, especially for someone who doesn’t really know what they’re doing. I try to do the ‘3 shape’ starting with my forehead, then cheeks, then chin. It’s creamy so you can build it, and it’s kind of foolproof.”

While the homes in the Hollywood Hills market are out of our price range, we can absolutely invest in these premium beauty products. Love that we have the Stause seal of approval!

