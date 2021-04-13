3 Swimsuits to Help You Channel Chrissy Teigen’s 1-Piece Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have officially hit that time of the year — the time to buy new swimwear. We’ve been swimwear shopping since spring began, of course, but we’re getting down to the wire now. If you don’t find something you love soon, the first beach or pool opportunity is going to pop up and you’re not going to be ready!

Fear not, because we’re here to help you out…with a little help from Chrissy Teigen. The Bring the Funny judge is currently on an enviable vacation and has been serving up swimsuit look after swimsuit look, nearly giving us inspiration whiplash. Just the way we like it. She recently wore an purple Agent Provocateur one-piece worth hundreds of dollars, and we were enamored. The cost, however, is obviously an issue — as is the purple shade being sold out on numerous sites. That’s why we took to Amazon to find three swimsuits that reminded Us of hers!

Best Design Match

Similar to Teigen’s, this Aqua Eve one-piece has bandage cutout panels down both the chest and the sides for a revealing design that still holds you in and keeps you feeling secure. It’s a hit with Amazon reviewers, and it comes in a bunch of fun colors and designs — from solid black, to neon green, to stripes, to leopard print!

Get the Aqua Eve Plunge Deep V-Neck Cutout One-Piece Bathing Suit for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Color Match

This one-piece still has a plunging design and waist-flattering fit, but it offers a closer match to that pretty shade of purple Teigen wore. This is definitely the type of swimsuit that’s going to stand out in all of the best ways and accentuate all of your best assets. Is it weird that we’re daydreaming of wearing it? Probably a good sign!

Get the Begonia.K Deep V-Neck Criss Cross One-Piece Swimsuit for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Overall Match

While not an exact replica of Teigen’s, this one-piece delivers the same kind of visual effect. It’s purple, it plunges and it has contouring cutout panels with a nautical-inspired mesh net design. We also love this swimsuit because it just seems comfortable and supportive to wear with its wide shoulder straps and push-up design!

Get the Tempt Me One-Piece Plunge V-Neck Bathing Suit in Purple for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more swimwear? Shop all swimsuits and cover-ups on Amazon here! Don’t forget to also check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!