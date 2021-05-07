Score Chrissy Teigen’s Cardigan Look for Less on Amazon — Under $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Snagging fashion inspo from our favorite celebs is one of our specialities. It’s not about picking up the exact pricey pieces A-listers are wearing — the goal is to be inspired by their epic ensembles and find similar styles that look just as chic.

It’s just a fact that stars often have bigger wardrobe budgets than many of Us — and that’s okay! Take this casual cardigan that Chrissy Teigen was just spotted wearing, for example. The piece from Allude is currently sitting pretty at $645, and it’s low in stock in many sizes. But here’s the thing: You don’t have to spend all of those coins to score the same vibe. In fact, we found a cardigan that nails the aesthetic for under $35 — seriously!

Get the Imily Bela Women’s Button Down Long Sleeve Waffle Knit Cardigan Sweater for prices starting at $28, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

Cardigans are a wardrobe staple, and the bestselling cookbook author and supermodel clearly knows their value. Given her fashion prowess, it’s no surprise that she upgraded the look with a tiny tweak. Her garment has a loose fit, so it appears she opted to wear it as a shirtdress instead of a sweater. Into it? You can totally channel this savvy styling courtesy of this cardigan from Imily Bella! When we began looking for similar sweater, our main priority was to find one in a light tan hue, and that’s just what we did. The Amazon option also has a loose silhouette, and can easily be cinched at the waist with an edgy belt — just like Teigen did!

The texture of the Imily Bella sweater is clearly different than Teigen’s cashmere-blend beauty, but don’t fret: It’s majorly comfy. We’re obsessed with waffle knits, and while it might not have the same smooth look as Teigen’s, it certainly does the trick. Although summer isn’t exactly peak sweater weather, this is the ideal cardigan to throw on when it gets chillier at night!

