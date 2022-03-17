Hurry! You Can Buy a New Chromebook for as Low as $89 Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In the market for a new laptop but don’t feel like dropping four figures on it? Completely understandable. There’s a good chance your job and/or lifestyle doesn’t necessarily require a wildly expensive computer, and if you ever have to travel with it, you’ll obviously feel better not carrying something so pricey around with you.

This is exactly why we love Chromebooks. There are so many types from so many different brands, meaning you can always find one in your price range. They’re reliable fan-favorites with built-in virus protection, and they make things so easy by running on a Google Chrome OS. How does spending around $200 on a laptop sound to you? Good? Okay, how about if we bring it down to $89? Definitely even better!

Best Buy has some awesome Chromebook picks right now starting under $100, so check out our faves below and nab your pick while it’s still available!

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11″

This is the deal of all deals. Save $130 on this slim, “lightning-fast” Lenovo Chromebook. It boots up in seconds, has 10 hours of battery life and the display can be folded all the way back. This is such a good pick if you need a computer that can do all of the basics (and more), travel with you and not break the bank. It has over 800 reviews too and a great rating!

Get the Lenovo Chromebook 3 11″ (originally $219) for just $89 at Best Buy for a limited time!

Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″

Even without a sale, this Acer Chromebook is still wildly affordable. This one has 15 hours of battery life and gives you access to over two million apps from Google Play™. This laptop is recommended for all ages, so it could be a great pick if you’re shopping for a gift perhaps for a pre-teen!

Get the Acer Chromebook 311 11.6″ for just $249 at Best Buy!

HP 14″ 2-In-1 Touchscreen Chromebook, 4GB Memory, 32GB eMMC

How about a little touchscreen action? This Chromebook has an HD touch display and can be used normally as a laptop or with the screen flipped over. It has a 360° hinge so it can be stood up, perhaps for watching YouTube videos. All of this and it’s still way under $500!

Get the HP 14″ 2-In-1 Touchscreen Chromebook, 4GB Memory, 32GB eMMC for just $409 at Best Buy for a limited time!

HP 14″ 2-In-1 Touchscreen Chromebook, 8GB Memory, 128GB SSD

Need more storage? An even faster performance? This more advanced version of the HP Touchscreen Chromebook barely costs more than the previous one right now. It’s $230 off and shoppers say it’s “very professional and yet functional at the same time”!

Get the HP – 14″ 2-In-1 Touchscreen Chromebook, 8GB Memory, 128GB SSD (originally $699) for just $469 at Best Buy for a limited time!

Samsung Galaxy 13.3″ 4K Ultra HD Touchscreen Chromebook

Samsung fans, we didn’t forget about you! There is currently a mind-blowing deal on this Galaxy Chromebook. It was just about $1,000, and now it’s $400 off. It’s Bluetooth-enabled, has a touchscreen and even comes with an included pen for writing and drawing on your screen. This laptop is made to multitask well, so if you need something for more complex work and tasks, don’t miss out on this deal!

Get the Samsung Galaxy 13.3″ 4K Ultra HD Touchscreen Chromebook (originally $999) for just $599 at Best Buy for a limited time!

Looking for more? Shop all Chromebooks on sale at Best Buy here!

