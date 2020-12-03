This Casual Maxi Cardigan Comes With a Cozy Hood for Lounging

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: Our closets are overflowing at the moment. We’ve scooped up so many sweaters in the past few weeks, it’s actually impressive. So how can we possibly justify getting more? For starters, it’s all about shopping smart and investing in pieces that truly stand out.

Lucky for Us, we just found a new knit that makes the cut! This long maxi cardigan may appear basic at first glance, but look closer. Yes, that’s a snuggly hood attached! It’s essentially a more practical version of your favorite bathrobe, and it’s ideal for lounging at home.

Get the Cicy Bell Women’s Open Front Hooded Cardigan for prices starting at $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of update, December 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

This cardigan is ultra-lightweight and easy to wear. We can already picture ourselves draping this sweater over our go-to joggers and tank top for a cozy winter night in. Plus, the hood takes it to the next level of relaxing fashion! If you’re looking to add an extra layer of warmth to your outfit, this sweater is a must-have. It’s not just a piece to rock around the house — you can wear it for any occasion on the calendar!

Right now, you can score this sweater in four subtle shades: light purple, cream white, dark grey and black. Each hue is super versatile, and you’ll get plenty of use out of every option.

Even though this sweater just dropped on Amazon, it already has so many glowing reviews! Shoppers are especially impressed with the quality and fit, the latter of which is loose and casual. That’s precisely why most reviewers recommend ordering your usual size. Consider this knit cardigan to be an upgrade on your trustiest, most-beloved hoodie. It offers the same effect, but is far more elevated. When you want to look cute but feel undeniably comfy, this cardigan is the low-key jackpot!

