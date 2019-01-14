These Classic Madewell Mules Are a Must-Have and They’re on Sale!

We are so into mules right now, and it’s easy to guess why. Gucci, which has been making loafers for years, most famously capitalized on the mule trend a few years ago with a high fashion way to master that grandma chic style.

With each year, the mule trend continues to grow, and more and more people are finding themselves interested in wearing these-part loafer, part sandal shoes. They’re both elegant but youthful and can be worn from day to night, appropriate for the office as well as chic enough for a night out. While many people are willing to spend thousands of dollars on Gucci’s oh-so-famous mules, there are very chic finds available without the massive price tag.

Lucky for Us, we found these gorgeous Madewell The Willa Loafer Mules at Nordstrom that will give the same look and feel – for much less. Mules are certainly not for everyone but if you’re going to try them out – they should probably be these!

See It: Grab the Madewell The Willa Loafer Mules at Nordstrom (originally $128) for just $51 today! Not a fan of mules? Check out all the other shoes that Nordstrom has to offer.

These versatile leather mules give an old-school loafer feel while still adding a laid-back but dressed up vibe very well. With a 1.5-inch heel, they give a bit of a lift for the perfect amount of sophistication for a day out on the town.

While they normally retail for $128, Nordstrom is giving shoppers an amazing 60 percent off markdown for a limited time only. For $51 you can get these Willa mules in a soft brown color (also known as the shade “English Saddle Vintage Leather”) and a matte black color called “True Black Vintage Leather” in select sizes.

Keep in mind that many who have bought the shoes recommend sizing up, but most said they were extremely comfortable the very first time they wore them. “I wore them for 12 hours and they are like wearing slippers,” one customer wrote. The soles are padded, giving us that extra comfy feel. Others explained that after breaking them in, they were much happier with the comfort.

Many shared how much they love these mules because of all the different ways you can wear them and all the compliments they receive when they do! The main consensus of these top-rated mules is that they are classic, great quality, easy to wear and trendy. One shopper went as far to say that they are the “best shoes [they’ve] bought in a long time.”

A lot of shoppers mentioned wearing the Willa loafer mules to the office, to dinner, for drinks and even running errands around town. They’re professional but simple – giving the opportunity to wear them anytime and anywhere. However, these wouldn’t look lackluster for fashion-forward situations, either.

For a casual look, we recommend styling them with a pair of high-waisted, lightly washed, blue denim jeans, a simple white tee and a cozy knit cardigan. Accessorize with a brown leather cross-body bag and oversized sunglasses and we’re good to go. If we wanted to give them more of a professional feel, we could pair them with a black pencil skirt and a tucked-in white button-down blouse. Another way we could dress these mules up is with a pair of black slacks, a sleek silk tank top and a trendy black blazer. Complete the look with some gold accented jewelry and sleek hair for a sophisticated feel.

See It: Grab the Madewell The Willa Loafer Mules at Nordstrom (originally $128) for just $51 today! Not a fan of mules? Check out all the other shoes that Nordstrom has to offer.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



