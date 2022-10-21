Score a Jumbo Bottle of This Bestselling Moisturizer for an Incredible Price

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Investing in a top-rated moisturizer can change the appearance of your skin for the better, but to be honest, at times it feels more worthwhile to spend the extra cash on a serum or mask treatment. Day moisturizers are just as important though! We want to keep our skin extra hydrated, which is extremely crucial in the winter when our skin tends to feel drier.

One lotion that’s been a favorite of countless shoppers for many years is Clinique’s Dramatically Different Moisturizer, and comparatively speaking, it’s certainly not the cheapest on the market. But we found a value-size bottle that happens to be on sale at Nordstrom! Yep, seriously — this is a deal you definitely don’t want to miss.

Let’s face it: Buying in bulk saves money, and this extra large moisturizer will do just that. It’s available in a whopping 6.7 oz bottle, which can last you for quite some time. As you typically only use one or two pumps of the moisturizer, this bottle could extend its lifetime for a solid six months!

This moisturizer was developed by dermatologists and is designed for particularly dry skin or combination skin types. It can help hydrate the drier parts of the face without over-saturating the oilier areas like the T-zone. It has a lightweight feel that’s not greasy, and will make your skin instantly baby soft!

So many reviewers claim this has been their go-to moisturizer for up to 15 years now, which is an impressive indicator of just how well it works. Shoppers adore the soothing feeling the lotion provides, and wholeheartedly confirm it’s safe to use for sensitive skin. It doesn’t have a strong fragrance, and you can use it in the morning and at night. We think it’s the perfect daytime lotion. We tend to opt for a heavier night lotion, but if you prefer lightweight products, you’ve met your match. Thanks to this large bottle and this sale price, it will instantly become a staple in your routine. You simply can’t go wrong with Clinique!

