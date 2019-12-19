5 Coach Bags You Can Still Gift by Christmas — All on Sale!





Hey, lucky shopper. Yes, we’re talking to you! Are you still worried about getting all of your holiday gifts in time, or are you simply looking to find a nice deal on a designer bag you’ve been eyeing all year? Grab a seat and get comfortable — because we’re about to solve all of your shopping troubles in one go!

Coach’s amazing holiday sale, featuring up to 50% off on fan-favorite styles, is still on — and we still have time to get guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve. Not much time though! By the end of Friday, we’ll have lost our chance! Good thing we found you now. Check out our five top picks from this sale below and add that bag of your (or someone else’s) dreams to your shopping bag already!

Rogue 25

This pebble leather bag gives Us butterflies. The shape is so chic, the top handles are too cute and we can even wear it as a crossbody. It’s made to go anywhere, and all three colors are perfection!

Get the Rogue 25 bag (originally $595) in three colors for just $298 at Coach! Order by December 20, 2019 to receive by Christmas Eve!

Charlie Carryall In Signature Leather

This trusty bag is all that you need when you’re out all day, because it will carry anything you need inside of it. It’s spacious but lightweight, and the embossed signature “C” print is everything!

Get the Charlie Carryall In Signature Leather (originally $350) in three colors starting at just $210 at Coach! Order by December 20, 2019 to receive by Christmas Eve!

Double Zip Wallet

This wallet is great because it can also be worn as a wristlet when you’re looking to keep things light. It also has two separate compartments — which is genius. Keep money on the other side and your phone and makeup (or whatever else) on the other!

Get the Double Zip Wallet (originally $175) in three colors for just $105 at Coach! Order by December 20, 2019 to receive by Christmas Eve!

Belt Bag With Deco Quilting

This bag’s art deco style reminds us of the ‘20s, and considering we’re about to enter the ‘20s again, we couldn’t imagine anything better. It even has that cool retro ‘90s influence too since it’s a belt bag!

Get the Belt Bag With Deco Quilting (originally $225) for just $135 at Coach! Order by December 20, 2019 to receive by Christmas Eve!

Evie Backpack

Coach sets the gold standard for chic backpacks. This Evie one features scratch-resistant leather, and we’re obsessed with how the “C” hardware is a part of the buckle. Plus, there’s an exterior pocket for extra storage!

Get the Evie Backpack (originally $395) in two colors for just $237 at Coach! Order by December 20, 2019 to receive by Christmas Eve!

Looking for something else? Check out more of Coach’s holiday sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!