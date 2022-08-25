This Cult-Favorite Coach Tote Bag Is 60% Off Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re here to talk about a dilemma that plagues many shoppers. Have you ever needed a bigger bag to carry, but still wanted to look stylish? We’ve all been there, and Coach has got Us covered. You have most likely seen someone strutting the streets with this perfectly-sized bag before, decked out in the iconic Coach print. Now more affordable than ever, the Zip Top Tote is on sale for 60% off. At only $119, you can look forever timeless with this bag today.

On days when you need a little more room than a crossbody or wallet has to offer, the Zip Top Tote is a fashion lover’s dream come true. With enough space to fit a laptop. an extra pair of shoes for the moment your heels start getting uncomfortable, a makeup bag and any other valuables, the zipper top will keep your possessions safe. You can even travel with it!

Grab The Zip Top Tote for just $119 from Coach Outlet — 60% off!

Available in three color combos, Gold/Light Khaki, Gold/Khaki Saddle 2 and Gold/Brown Black, you’re sure to find a style that suits your aesthetic. The canvas material makes the bag easy to clean, and the 10″ leather handles are built to be beautiful, comfortable and sturdy. The tote also features mobile phone and multifunction pockets — plus a gorgeous fabric lining.

Need any more convincing? Just wait for the ecstatic customer reviews. One user wrote, “My mom uses this bag whenever she goes out! Holds just about everything you need. Not too big or small. If you love tote bags but need something a bit smaller than normal, this is it!” Another customer shared her overwhelming adoration for the bag by commenting, “The tote is a good size but is not too big, and has a top zipper. Super useful bag.” Promising it’s her favorite tote, another fan wrote “I love this bag, not only is it spacious it’s not so big as many of the tote bags offered on the coach site. I have gotten many compliments and it’s beautiful.”

As far as we’re concerned, this tote has what it takes to go the distance. While it will complement any office ensemble for the daily commute, it also serves as a solid weekender — with the right amount of designer flair. Ready to call The Zip Top Tote your own? There’s never been a better time than today to make this useful bag part of your collection.

