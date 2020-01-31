This Coach Satchel Is a Timeless Classic — Now 40% Off!

Though we love and support every new designer out there, there’s something about a classic brand that carries an extra air of glamour. It might be because these labels remind Us of the style that was popular during decades past — and we dig a nostalgic moment. You know, those days when Hollywood was absolutely everything and people still dressed to the nines just to get on a flight.

One of those brands that’s become an absolute favorite of ours is Coach! Since its inception in 1941, they’ve expanded their product line to include some of the best luxury handbags and accessories on the market. And when it comes to truly beautiful bags, this one from Coach is truly top tier.

Get the Coach Dreamer 36 Satchel in Polished Pebble Leather (originally $595) on sale for just $357, available at Macy’s!

Honestly, what’s not to love about this amazing satchel? There’s a reason why this bag is called the “Dreamer” — it’s what actual purse dreams are made of! It’s big enough for Us to hold everything that we could possibly need throughout the day, which makes it perfect for work or for travel. We also love that it has both top handles and a longer strap so that we can wear it as a crossbody. Versatility is key!

Inside you’ll find one zipper pocket and two slip pockets, and you’ll also find two side-snap pockets on both the front and the back of the satchel. Among our favorite details is the gunmetal hardware that’s sprinkled throughout this bag’s design. Typically we find gold hardware matches with black purses — and we love that this bag is a departure from the norm.

Practically everyone that’s purchased this Coach purse is incredibly happy with their new accessory. One shopper said that they didn’t need a new black leather bag in their life, but when they spotted this one they “just had to have it.” And they have absolutely zero regrets about their decision! They added that they “get many compliments on it” — even their boyfriend said it was beautiful!

If you’re as much in love with this Coach bag as these happy shoppers are, then there’s no excuse to not pick it up for yourself right now. Have we mentioned that it’s on sale? The discounted price is truly what puts the cherry on top of this whole situation. We’re sure that you won’t regret taking the plunge and making this “Dreamer” a reality!

