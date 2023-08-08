Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

After a long summer of sun and fun, your hair might be bearing the brunt of your outdoors exploits. It might be feeling dry, frizzy or chlorine-damaged from surf, sunshine and sweltering heat — but what to do? We still have the rest of August in front of Us, and it’s not exactly desirable to grit our way through a month of bad hair days just to get to the other side of summertime. Instead, that’s where Coco & Eve comes in!

The Coco & Eve brand is all about combining lush tropical ingredients with serious science, using raw virgin coconuts as the star of the show thanks to its nourishing and revitalizing properties. They have several bundles of their healthful and hydrating hair products available, but for our money, the Hair Repair 2-pack is right on target for end-of-summer hair rejuvenation.

Get the Hair Repair Bundle for just $49 (was $61) at Coco & Eve!

The Coco & Eve Hair Repair Bundle includes two star products from the brand, the Bond Building Pre-Shampoo Treatment and the Sweet Repair Hair Mask. Both are promised to repair and restore damaged hair, along with being particularly beneficial for colored and chemically-treated hair. Both products are also proudly sulfate-free, cruelty-free, gluten-free, paraben-free, toxin-free, vegan, ethically-sourced and PETA-approved, so you can feel amazing while making your hair look amazing!

The Bond Building Pre-Shampoo Treatment rebuilds three structural bonds in your locks (disulphide, ionic and hydrogen) to repair hair that has been bleached or colored “holistically,” as the brand says. You’ll get up to 7x stronger hair after use, helping to prevent breakage and hair fall. To use, just apply to damp hair from roots to ends, leave in for at least 10 minutes (extra for extra goodness), and rinse! Simple as that.

The Sweet Repair Hair Mask contains a “hair repair powerblend” of active ingredients including Bioimetic Ceramides, vegan Keratin Complex, and Hyaluronic Acid to reduce the damage that’s been inflicted on hair by heat (see: this summer!), chemical damage and coloring. By using the mask, hair is restored and cracks are repaired even from the first use, leading to healthier, smoother and softer hair. It works especially well following the pre-shampoo treatment—after shampooing, evenly distribute the mask to hair, applying from the middle to the ends. Then, leave on for 5 minutes before rinsing with warm water.

Reviewers love how the Hair Repair Bundle products makes their locks feel oh-so-luscious: “I am totally in LOVE with this hair mask. It definitely works! I saw a great improvement with my hair, no frizz, it heals damaged and overworked hair. This product is a must,” raved one Coco & Eve commenter. Another remarked, “Gorgeously rich without leaving the hair feeling heavy and weighed down. Tamed the frizz and left my hair shiny and soft. The scent is addictive and makes your hair smell fresh.”

Curly girls are also big fans of the hair-repairing faves, saying that use leads to less detangling and more feeling fabulous. “So I’ve used the Coco & Eve Pre-Shampoo Bond Building treatment on my hair for two weeks and I have to say that my hair definitely feels softer than before and overall looks healthier,” said a curly-haired reviewer. “It made it easier for me to detangle my hair when I shower. I deal with your typical knots when it comes to curly hair and having to brush it in the shower while I condition it. Normally, I’m spending quite a bit of time detangling in the shower and the Pre-Shampoo definitely helped minimize that time by making my hair smoother before even getting to my conditioning and brushing step!”

