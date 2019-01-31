No matter how much we’ve bundled up or how many layers we’ve thrown on, we spend most of the winter freezing.

Has anyone else felt the same? Good to know we’re not alone. It seems no matter what we do, there is literally no escaping winter. We can’t help but feel whoever said winter was wonderful had some secret for staying warm.

Along with our spring countdown, we set out to find a simpler solution to help weather even the worst of winter. And no, it doesn’t include a portable heater we carry everywhere. But it does include a jacket that can transport heat.

The Alpine Action Omni-Heat Jacket by Columbia is the perfect solution for anyone struggling to survive through even the coldest of days. This warm — and we mean warm — winter jacket is waterproof and breathable. Many reviewers claim it kept them warm and toasty in the worst of weather without making them overly sweaty, too!

The hooded jacket utilizes super synthetic insulation and is paired with Omni-Heat thermal reflective lining. But what does that even mean? The simplest way we can explain it is there are little silver dots all over the fabric lining inside the jacket that reflects your body heat right back at you to keep you warmer. Amazing!

Additionally, the waterproof and windproof jacket also features Omni-Tech breathability. This feature is amazing because the jacket’s seam is sealed shut to ensure that even when it is cold outside, the cold cannot get in the jacket, but we won’t be left sweating.

The benefits surely do not stop there! The Omni-Heat jacket is equal parts stylish as it is life-saving in the cold.

The active fit provides a tailored, fitted look that most winter jackets often lack. The zip on the chest can be zipped all the way up which will be so beneficial on those days when its cold or we’ve forgotten our scarves. Not only is it stylish, but it’s also secure.

By far the most critical factor of all when looking for an all-weather jacket is its security. We want a jacket that not only lasts but keeps all of our prized possessions lasting longer than the winter season. We’re pleasantly surprised that this jacket will!

The jacket includes interior, zippered chest and zippered hand pockets. Safe to say that anything inside our jackets will be protected as much as we are protected from the cold! And the security shield doesn’t end there. The jacket also includes a ski pass pocket (so necessary!) and a media and goggle pocket. Talk about the jacket that keeps on giving!

Perhaps our favorite feature about the Omni-Heat Jacket is its trio of shades. Available in Red Mercury, Lagoon and Nocturnal, we’re certain there is a shade for everyone!

The Red Mercury shade is not only beautiful and rich, but we also cannot stop lusting over this red hue. Shoppers looking for a color that not only demands, but commands attention, look no further. This is the color! The additional detailing on the jacket is just as fabulous! Seemingly so, the sleeves appear to be a bit of a darker hue and more of a burgundy red which we are not complaining about. It adds an additional pop!

Shoppers will be anything but blue in the second option available. The lagoon shade is absolutely amazing. There are simply not enough words to even begin expressing just how beautiful this aquamarine blue is! The photo just doesn’t do justice. Unlike most aquamarine hues, this seems to be mixed with a darker turquoise. So fabulous!

Lastly, the nocturnal shade is by far the most versatile of the group. The base of the jacket is somewhere between a navy blue and dark grey and we just love! Our favorite feature? The inside of the hood is red, which is an unexpected but fabulous detail!

We don’t just love this jacket, so do reviewers!

So many reviewers cannot stop expressing just how warm and toasty this jacket is, especially when the temperatures drop below freezing! We were pleasantly surprised when one reviewer said he not only purchased one for himself but his wife as well! Talk about taking twinning to new heights! This husband-of-the-year also highlights how beneficial all of the hidden features (pockets!) are when going from the ski slopes to the streets! Customers seem to love all that this jacket has to offer!

We can go on and on about just how amazing the Omni-heat jacket is, but it seems the hundreds of reviewers say it best. When looking for a jacket that does everything and can be worn everywhere, this is the jacket we need!

