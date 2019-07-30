9 Bedding Must-Haves Every College Freshman Needs





Heading off to college can be stressful. Whether it’s your first time leaving home for an extended period or you’re weepily sending your baby off to university, the checklist of dorm room essentials is overwhelming. Of course, the most important part of back to school shopping is making sure dorm beds feel as comfy, cozy and clean your bed at home. Sure you may be up all night studying, but when you have the opportunity to sleep in on a Saturday, you’ll want to make sure your bed is ready for maximum comfort.

But college bedding is way more than just Twin XL sheets and pillows. Most dorm rooms have limited space, awkward setups or the bare minimum to work with. That’s why it’s imperative to shop smart and show up prepared on move-in day. Whether you’re looking for a solution to sleeping on the top bunk or how to make more storage space, here are all the bedding must-haves and accessories from Bed Bath & Beyond you had no clue you needed for the ultimate sleep zone.

1. Bedding

You know you need sheets and comforters, but flimsy, poor quality bedding that will get destroyed in one semester will cost more in the long run. Make sure your dorm bed is comfortable and show off your style with this 100% cotton garment-washed set. There are over 30 colors and patterns to choose from and they will get softer after each wash.

See It: Check out all Garment Washed Duvet Cover and Comforter Sets starting at $60 at Bed Bath & Beyond!

2. Blankets

Even if you have a bedding set, dorms can be awfully chilly. You’ll want an extra blanket to curl up with while studying or just hanging with friends. This super-soft throw will keep you toasty but not overheated while adding some colorful flair to a boring bed.

See It: Grab the Berkshire Blanket Original Microfleece™ Blanket starting at $20 at Bed Bath & Beyond!

3. Bedside Storage

Dorm rooms rarely have convenient setups. If you’re on the top bunk, you won’t have a nightstand. You also may have to push your desk up against the bed to maximize space and forgo a bedside shelf. Add your own storage with this bedside pocket! You can easily keep your laptops, smartphones and everything else inside to make life that much more convenient.

See It: Grab the Kikkerland Bedside Felt Storage Pocket in Grey for $15 at Bed Bath & Beyond!

4. Mattress Toppers

Dorm room mattresses are rarely comfortable. Your bed will be the center of your universe whether you’re sleeping, studying or watching Netflix, so you need it to be just as comfortable as your bed back home. This mattress pad helps to regulate moisture so you stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Plus, it will add an extra layer of cushioning and eliminate odors on that dusty old dorm mattress.

See It: Grab the Therapedic 300-Thread-Count Cotton Twin XL Mattress Pad for $55 at Bed Bath & Beyond!

5. Bed Lifts

Lack of space is common for dorms so you’re left with limited options for storing your stuff. Bed risers add extra vertical space under your bed, allowing you to utilize the otherwise wasted space. And these aren’t your average bed lifts! These 7-inch risers come with power outlets and USB ports to charge your devices while you sleep. Multitasking magic!

See It: Grab the Studio 3B 4-Piece USB Bed Lift Set for $30 at Bed Bath & Beyond!

6. Bed Desktop

Getting out of bed to study is hard, but you won’t have to with this laptop tray. You can surf the web (or type up that term paper) from the comfort of your beds using this adjustable workspace.

See It: Grab the Adjustable Laptop Tray in Black for $34 at Bed Bath & Beyond!

7. Sheets

Even if you already bought a bedding set, you’re going to want an extra pair of sheets. From spills and stains to sweat, you can push off laundry day if you keep a spare set. These super soft and cooling jersey sheets feel like luxe silk but are easy to care for. Plus, so many reviewers say they do not pill, making them a great investment.

See It: Grab the Pure Beech Jersey Knit Modal Sheet Set starting at $20 at Bed Bath & Beyond!

8. Protectors

Remember how we mentioned spills and stains? You’ll want to protect your mattress against allergens, odors, bed bugs, dust mites and yes, messes. But don’t forget your pillows, too! Having pillow protectors will help to extend the life of pillows and give the soundest night of sleep.

See It: Grab the Sleep Safe Premium Mattress Protector in White starting at $60 and the Sleep Safe Pillow Protector in White starting at $15, both at Bed Bath & Beyond!

9. Pillows

You know you need pillows, but start off freshman year right with this hypoallergenic charcoal-infused pillow. It’s crazy soft, cozy and luxurious but also has antimicrobial protection to help keep your pillow clean and fresh. Come senior year, this odor-resistant pillow will graduate with you.

See It: Grab the Brookstone BioSense Charcoal-Infused Pillow in White for $60 at Bed Bath & Beyond!

