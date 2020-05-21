These Short Shorts Won’t Leave You Covering Yourself Up in Public

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bring on the sunshine, and don’t hold back. We are so ready for it after being confined to our homes while the weather was still stuck in winter mode. The time has finally come for us to go on daily walks, lounge in our yards and bring a little color back to our complexion — from head to toe!

That means bringing out the short shorts, and just the thought excites Us. That is, until we try on the pair we bought and realize how desperate the fabric is to ride up, causing not only discomfort but also exposing skin we didn’t plan on showing off. So what — are we supposed to just stick solely to Bermuda shorts for the remainder of spring and all through summer? Not if we don’t want to. We just need a pair of these game-changers!

Get the Colosseum Active Simone Cotton Blend Yoga and Running Shorts for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

These stretchy shorts are cute, casual, sporty and unexpectedly elevated. They are made with a double-layered fabric and a forgiving drawstring waistband that won’t squeeze on your stomach all day. Best of all? They are flattering. While some are afraid that short shorts leave them with nothing to hide, when you’re wearing these, you won’t be looking to hide at all!

The split-hem detail on each side of these shorts is perfectly placed to create shape and flatter your form. It also allows the fabric to move with you as you walk (or work out) so it won’t be inclined to ride up. It helps these shorts stand out as a cute athleisure piece too. They’re nothing like the shapeless basketball or soccer shorts you’ve worn in the past!

These comfy, ultra-soft shorts are available in five colors, and we can see why shoppers want every pair. Another color would finally give them a reason to take their first pair off, after all. While most loungewear pieces like this aren’t necessarily designed to make you feel cute, it’s hard not to feel cute while wearing these!

If you were looking for an affordable pair of short shorts to wear without worry, you’ve officially found it. Pair these shorts with a tied tee or sports bra, or take things up a notch with an off-the-shoulder top and wedge sandals. You’re going to love any outfit you come up with when it involves these shorts!

