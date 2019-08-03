Nearly 33,000 Reviewers Claim This Is the Most Comfortable Bra Ever





There’s nothing more daunting in life than searching for a quality bra. From the fit to the shape, sizes and colors, it’s difficult to narrow down where to even begin. Throw in the hundreds of emerging lingerie brands with little-to-no research available, and it really becomes difficult to pick one. It’s even harder to evaluate when every brand continuously claims that their bra is in fact, “the best bra, ever.” Truthfully speaking, it’s difficult to separate the real from the fake claims, which ultimately makes it impossible when shoppers like ourselves set out in search for a bra that isn’t just hype but lives up to the hype.

It seems the days where we’d consider salespeople as our second opinion are in fact behind us. Truthfully speaking, we’d actually highly recommend avoiding those overly opinionated workers in a store pulling out tape measures altogether. Instead, we’d recommend opting for a more realistic approach, like real reviews from real women like Us. What’s more real than real-life woman sharing their real-life experiences when it comes to the perfect bra? Quite literally, nothing.

The ThirdLove Classic T-Shirt Bra is not only a fan-favorite, but it’s also the overall bestseller on the website. It’s not just Us either. It’s the nearly 33,000 positive reviews claiming that this is in fact “the best bra, ever.” And, let’s be honest, the numbers really don’t lie.

This isn’t just a fan-favorite bra though because this T-shirt-friendly design has clearly been a forever favorite. And we can’t help but agree that the classic T-shirt bra has stood the test of time.

This stylish but no-nonsense staple has become a signature for bra lovers for its simplicity. The simple yet sleek design features ThirdLove’s signature memory foam cups. The memory foam cups are nothing short of amazing, as they form to every (yes we said, every!) unique shape and creates nothing short of an ultra-smooth silhouette no matter the outfit. Above all, the luxe pleated straps featured within the classic T-shirt bra strike the perfect balance of softness and support.

How amazing is too amazing? The limit clearly does not exist, as this bra is the bra that keeps on giving.

We’re certain shoppers have already begun to feel serious FOMO (fear of missing out) after reading only one page of the nearly 33,000 positive reviews.

Reviewers cannot and will not stop expressing just how comfortable and chic this bra truly is. We’ve lost count on how many (and we mean many) reviewers echoed this similar message throughout.

While we can’t help but love how consistent this bra seems to be, we couldn’t help but mentioning one reviewer who strayed away from the normal flattery and expressed her real-life struggle to find the best bra, ever. It was refreshingly real to hear how the reviewer couldn’t see the point of spending more than $15 on a bra, not only because she didn’t want to but because it was a financial stretch to do so. When the reviewer heard about the ThirdLove, she saw this classic T-shirt bra as a rather large investment. We were extremely excited to hear that this investment paid off and that the same reviewer can’t stop raving about this bra even referring to it as her personal “savior.” Talk about a feel-good story with a happy ending!

Reviewers continued to point out that the classic T-shirt bra isn’t just universally flattering but also, universal. It is one of the only bras that not only includes half-cup and full-cup sizes but ranges in sizes from A-G (DDDD). We’re certain our minds weren’t the only ones blown when reading that!

Aside from the endless sizes, it seems the shades are just as endless!

The classic T-shirt bra is not only a perfect 10 in our books, but is also available in 10 sizes which include soft pink, taupe, mocha, Sienna, fig, twilight, black, mink, cameo and peacock. And no, the names aren’t the only thing flattering about the shades because the colors are equally stunning.

One of our personal favorites has to be the mocha hue, which is best described as the perfect blend of beige and blush. While the shade is truly stunning, we can’t but instantly think just how universally flattering it will be. We’re sure shoppers have realized how difficult it can be to pair a bra with an all-white T-shirt. Our bras are always showing — well they were, until now.

It’s been said that the secret to successfully hiding a bra under a white tee is to opt for a shade that seamlessly matches our skin tone. It will ultimately create some sort of transparent effect. We can’t help but think this mocha could be a secret weapon, but there’s truly something for everyone!

Shoppers who are looking for additional alternatives to test out this theory, we’d highly encourage the soft pink which is a baby pink hue, or even the taupe which is an off-white, beige shade. We’re certain all will be nothing short of a trifecta! The benefits far exceed the endless shades when opting for this bra day-after-day.

The bra features a comfortable body-hugging fit that stays in place all day and utilizes a microfiber that is super soft and knitted for durability. For those wondering if the hype is real with this design, it’s safe to assume yes.

Thousands and thousands of reviewers seem to be in agreement that this isn’t just “the best bra ever” but the “most comfortable bra ever.” Consider the lifelong search finally over!

