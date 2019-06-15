Plaid shirts might be the de facto fall essential, but they’re also a great piece to incorporate into your wardrobe. They can be dressed up or down and layered, making them the perfect top to wear to a holiday party, to the office and beyond.

We found a breezy, relaxed option that’s both casual yet still appropriate for the office and hundreds of reviewers agree.

The Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt is basically made for summer. The buttery soft fabric will keep you cool on even the hottest days, while still retaining its shape should you choose to tuck it into a pair of jeans or high-waisted denim shorts. The relaxed button-front detail and spread collar make this piece the perfect match for layering over and under tops for a versatile look. The rustic plaid pattern is perfectly versatile too.

We’re not the only ones freaking out about how awesome this plaid style is. Many reviewers noted how the shirt “feels great on” while others loved how flattering and beautiful the piece looks, especially when paired with shorts. Some reviewers also mentioned going up a size for a perfect fit.

We love a casual slay and this shirt paired with cutoff denim shorts and slip-on sneakers will make a great look. Heading to happy hour? Slip on a cool bodysuit and cute jeans with a pair of strappy heels for laid back (yet fashionable) ensemble.

Shop Now: Grab the Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt at Nordstrom while it’s back in stock!

OR Sold out? No sizes you like? Try this identical Hunter Plaid Shirt!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!