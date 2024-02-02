Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Winter fashion calls for warm clothing and shoes, but sometimes it can become tedious to just wear the same winter boots every day. Seriously, we get it! That’s why it’s important to diversify your winter wardrobe. Truth be told, there are some sneakers that can provide a great deal of warmth and help you feel more in touch with your personal aesthetic. We found a stylish pair of platform Converse sneakers that will capture your heart — and feet — this winter, and they’re 40% off right now!

The Chuck Taylor All Star Modern Lift Platform Warm Winter Sneakers are a fashionable yet cozy pair of shoes that you’ll love to wear throughout the rest of winter! They feature a suede upper with a rubber outsole and a soft fleece lining to keep your toes toasty and dry during cold, wet weather. Also, these sneakers feature all of the things you love in a pair of Converse shoes, including the lace-up design, the iconic logo and the rubber toe cap — but this pair also has a chic platform sole.

Get the Chuck Taylor All Star Modern Lift Platform Warm Winter Sneaker for $51 (was $85) at Revolve! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Get Suited Up for Winter With These New Weather-Proof Shoes From Cariuma These new sneakers from Cariuma can withstand winter weather and are also seriously comfortable — details here

When styling your outfit, it’s crucial to remember that the height of the shoe will try to do the talking when juxtaposed with your clothes. So, if you don’t want a bold moment all around, it’s best to go with a minimal look. But, if you don’t mind a more daring outfit, you could pair these sneakers with a brightly colored outerwear piece and a swanky pair of jeans for a stylish flair. You could also rock them with sweatpants and a sweatshirt for a minimal, easy ensemble.

That’s the thing about these Converse sneakers — and any of the brand’s shoes, for that matter — they’re just super versatile and pair well with really anything you can think of. This chic yet subdued shade of blue is the perfect jumping-off point, ready to blend right in with your already-built winter wardrobe.

With multiple reviewers stating that they would recommend these sneakers to others, you can rest assured that you’re making a good decision purchasing these beauties.

If you want a versatile and edgy pair of sneakers to carry you through the rest of winter, this option from Converse may be the perfect fit — no pun intended!

See it: Get the Chuck Taylor All Star Modern Lift Platform Warm Winter Sneaker for $51 (was $85) at Revolve! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Want to see some other options available on Revolve? Shop more Converse sneakers we found below:

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Converse here, and don’t forget to scope out the Revolve sale section for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us