With holiday shopping season fully underway, it’s time to think about the items you want to buy everyone this year! Although fall and winter call for more warm and cozy styles — think Ugg boots and plush coats, giving people gifts they can look forward to wearing liberally in the spring and summer is never a bad idea! Converse is a versatile footwear option to rock during all four seasons, and the shoes come in many variations. So, if you’re looking for an affordable find which provides a lot of bang for your buck, look no further. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best Converse deals to shop during Black Friday!

Here, you’ll find deals on popular (and classic) Converse designs from some of your favorite retailers. Read on to see some of the best early Cyber Week deals on Converse sneakers so far, and stay tuned for more!

High-Top Converse Sneakers

Our Absolute Favorite: The iconic Chuck Taylor silhouette gets an upgrade — no pun intended — with a platform sole design.

Gender Inclusive Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker — 30% off!

Converse Gender Inclusive Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel Sneaker — 30% off!

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged 2.0 Waterproof Hi Sneaker — 30% off!

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Move Platform Faux Fur — 50% off!

Converse Run Star Legacy Chelsea Boot CX — 30% off!

Low-Top Converse Sneakers

Our Absolute Favorite: Honestly, nothing is more laid-back and easy to wear on the daily than a pair of low-top Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers. This pair comes in white and black for a neutral approach to footwear!

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top Sneaker — 30% off!

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Platform Sneaker — 30% off!

Converse Chuck 70 Vintage Canvas Sneakers — 30% off!

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Oxford Sneakers — 30% off!

