Healthy Cookies? See How Snacking on These Sweets Could Help You Lose Weight

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Cookies that lead to weight loss? The concept may not be as foreign as you think. Stay with Us here — first we’re going to talk about dieting. It’s a word that often makes Us want to crawl into a hole and hide. We think about all of the diets we’ve tried that have failed us and how our health and wellness goals still seem so far away. A huge part of weight loss has to do with the food you eat every day, but creating and keeping up with the right diet is no easy feat.

Your diet is ruled by two main pillars: convenience and hunger. Rarely do these two things work collaboratively to help you create a healthy lifestyle. It’s hard making them sync up! It’s why so many diets fail entirely or are deemed as yoyo diets. When you’re hungry, a fresh, low-calorie and filling salad isn’t always ready to go. And so, you go to the cupboard and grab something like a pack of cookies instead. It’s obviously not the most nutritious choice, but what if eating those cookies could actually help you lose weight?

Try out the Cookie Diet and use code USWEEKLY20 to save $20 on a one-month pack until March 31 — limited time!

Yes, this diet is real — and it’s reportedly been helping people lose and maintain weight for over 40 years. It was created by physician, author and weight-loss expert Dr. Sanford Siegal. Back in the ‘70s, he was writing a book on natural foods that suppress hunger, which led him to formulate a filling food of his own. The Cookie Diet was born!

These cookies come in four delicious flavors, all made with 100% natural ingredients. They’re an on-the-go snack that requires no prep. Just take one bag of cookies with you to eat every day. That’s right, it’s not just one or two cookies, it’s a whole bag! This is especially convenient if you have a long day at work or are a busy mom taking care of energetic kids!

Staying on and following the rules of the Cookie Diet may not only help you lose weight but maintain it once you have hit your goals. One review we saw even noted how they’ve been eating the cookies for decades — since the ‘90s! — to stay in shape. Other reviewers are calling it “absolutely the easiest diet” they’ve ever tried. Even those who “thought cookie diets were a scam” admitted to being shocked by how well this one worked, noticing results within the first week!

Dieters “love how the cookies are so convenient and curb [their] cravings,” noting that each one is “just the right amount of calories” to keep them feeling good and full when they’re on the go. We had to wonder about one thing though. Could diet-friendly cookies actually taste good? We were surprised to see how many shoppers loved the flavors, calling them “delicious”! There’s a reason why the diet has been used by celebrities and reportedly millions of people worldwide, after all.

You can use our exclusive code, USWEEKLY20, to try out a one-month supply for a discount, but in the future, you can always come back and grab up to a four-month supply or even a monthly plan, either focusing on weight loss or maintenance. Happy snacking!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!