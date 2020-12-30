These Printed Compression Leggings Are Making Gym Gear Stylish

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Although we’ve practically lived in athleisure outfits since March, the novelty has yet to wear off. Let’s face it: Choosing fashion over comfort is so last year! But don’t be fooled — that doesn’t mean we’re slacking in the style department. Instead, we’re on the prowl for pieces that elevate our everyday attire — and that includes workout wear.

Get the COOLOMG Women’s Yoga Printed Compression Leggings and Workout Tights With Hidden Pocket starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

Many of Us have turned our homes into full-scale fitness facilities (or at least ordered a yoga mat from Amazon), and we’re eager to dive into our 2021 exercise goals. Before we kick off the wellness journey, it’s crucial to have proper equipment — and that includes new leggings. Now, all leggings are not created equally, which is why we prefer compression garments like this top-rated pair.

In case you’re unfamiliar, this type of activewear offers up plenty of advantages. Not only do they shape and keep your figure firm, their stretchy, breathable material allows for maximum movement and flexibility. Whether you’re lifting weights, lunging or gliding into warrior pose, these leggings can help boost any workout regimen to achieve optimal results. Plus, they offer ample coverage — so there’s no fear of any wardrobe malfunctions in the midst of a sweat sesh!

Get the COOLOMG Women's Yoga Printed Compression Leggings and Workout Tights With Hidden Pocket starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

While we could wax poetic about their athletic prowess and sleek design for hours, let’s turn our attention to the appearance of these leggings. Many workout bottoms tend to be relatively plain, but that’s not the case here. Designed in a variety of patterns (including geometric, camo and flag print), each pair offers up a fashion-forward edge that’s sure to delight even the pickiest of shoppers.

Amazon reviewers are equally infatuated with their new purchase, claiming the material is like butter and they’re completely squat-proof. If all of these raves weren’t enough, the zippered pocket in the rear waistband seals the deal. Ideal to stealthily stow keys or a credit card, their convenience is unparalleled. Let’s take on the new year in style, shall we?

Get the COOLOMG Women's Yoga Printed Compression Leggings and Workout Tights With Hidden Pocket starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

