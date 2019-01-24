Reviewers Are Obsessed With These Skinny Corduroy Pants That Come in 10 Colors

As much as we love our trusty denim collection, sometimes it’s nice to give our jeans a break. Since chilly fall weather calls for covering up, in style, of course, the Shop With Us team has been browsing the racks for a medley of chic alternatives, and we just came across these trendy corduroy skinny pants.

See It: Grab the Kut from the Kloth Diana Stretch Corduroy Skinny Pants for only $70 in a variety of colors at Nordstrom. Also available at Zappos for $69.

The Kut from the Kloth Diana Stretch Corduroy Skinny Pants are a flattering find. Crafted with a stretchy pinwale corduroy, these bottoms are designed to fit our body like a glove. Sitting right at the waist, these mid-rise jeans work to shape our curves for a feminine finish. Designed with a five-pocket style and zip fly construction, these pants offer the jean-style look we love with a modern touch.

Available in a wide variety of colors, including army olive, black, burgundy, charcoal grey, cognac, fog, light tan, maroon, merlot and navy, we plan on adding this garment to our everyday lineup. The burgundy shade is a great way to made a vibrant statement. Check out its gorgeous finish below:

Floating the Nordstrom racks at a cool $70, this garment is the perfect way to whip our fall wardrobe into shape without making a dent in our wallet.

Its nice and cozy build makes this garment a winner with Nordstrom shoppers. Reviewers love that the corduroy feels like velvet, while others appreciate that it flatters their derriere. Shoppers also like that this design has a great amount of stretch and is form-fitting without being too tight. One reviewer noted that this style “can be worn professionally or dressy.”

Sizes 00 to 18 are available in regular and petite cuts. An ideal way to shake up our style, we can’t wait to make a fashion-forward statement.

See It: Grab the Kut from the Kloth Diana Stretch Corduroy Skinny Pants for only $70 in a variety of colors at Nordstrom. Also available at Zappos for $69.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!