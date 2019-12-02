



Dermstore is the best destination for all things beauty, whether we’re talking skincare, haircare, makeup or even wellness. It’s also a top destination for sales year round — which means it definitely wasn’t going to skimp on Cyber Monday deals. That’s why for today (and today only!), December 2, 2019, Dermstore is offering up to 30% off on over 250 brands with a special code!

Once we saw this deal, we immediately got to scouring the site to find the best products with the best savings. Naturally, that led Us to COSRX, a Korean beauty staple brand that combines cosmetics and the science of medicine to create must-have, skin-saving products — always at an affordable price point. Add in the sale on top of that, and there’s no way we’re closing out of Dermstore without stocking up on a few jars of these all-in-one treatment pads!

Get the COSRX One Step Original Clear Pad – 70 count (originally $20) for just $14 with code DSGIFT at Dermstore! Code expires December 2, 2019.

These COSRX toning pads do it all, making them perfect for anyone on the go, anyone who’s not feeling up to a 10-step routine or anyone who just wants an effective, daily skincare treatment. They’ve garnered so many five-star reviews, with shoppers loving how “gentle and effective” they are and noting that they’re “great on all skin types, especially sensitive skin.”

Shoppers say these pads have “significantly decreased breakouts” and made their skin “feel so smooth” without drying it out, which is especially important during this chilly time of year. They love how convenient and easy to use they are, even mentioning how the pads are strong and don’t disintegrate the moment you try to use them!

These sulfate-free, paraben-free, clean and natural pads do it all. They claim to fade acne scarring and hyperpigmentation, deeply cleanse skin, chemically exfoliate to dissolve dead skin cells, reduce excess sebum, tighten and reduce the appearance of pores, moisturize and tone skin for a brighter, clearer, more youthful complexion that glows nonstop. Whew! We almost ran out of figurative breath listing all of those benefits!

Shoppers were already saying how these acne-fighting, skin-brightening pads were such an amazing value before this sale even set in, so we know we’re scoring the deal of the year here, and our skin’s going to love us for it. It’s time to regenerate the radiance that sun damage, blemishes and wrinkles tried to take away from us, and for under $15, why wouldn’t we? This sale ends at the end of the day, so hurry! Let’s shop!

