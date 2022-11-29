The 7 Best Blankets From Nordstrom to Give As Gifts for the Holidays

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Baby, it’s cold outside! If you ask Us, there’s pretty much only one foolproof holiday gift for anyone on your list (yes, even the person who has everything). It’s not a candle — you never know someone’s preference for scent. It’s also not pajamas — one size definitely does not fit all.

Our go-to winter present? A throw blanket. Soft and cozy, this must-have will keep you warm in the coldest months. Even if your recipient already owns a favorite blanket, there’s no such thing as too much comfort! Throws can add a layer of insulation while cuddling on the couch or sleeping at night.

Nordstrom has the best selection of blankets from premium brands! UGG and Barefoot Dreams are known for their plush fabric, but we also tracked down hidden gems that are equally soft and comfortable. ‘Tis the season to be comfy and cozy, snuggled up together like two birds of a feather would be! Bundle up under these seven blankets before your own sleigh ride outside or movie night inside.

This Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

I had to kick off the list with the most iconic blanket of the moment, the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket. This viral treasure is unbelievably soft and surprisingly large. As one shopper said, “This blanket feels like butter, it’s extremely soft. It’s surprisingly long and will cover a queen bed. It definitely lived up to its hype.”

$147.00 See It!

This UGG Plaid Throw Blanket

If you’re looking for a way to incorporate color or texture to your living space, then consider this patchwork plaid throw from Ugg. This fringed blanket adds a fun pop of pattern while also keeping you warm. Plus, it’s on sale now for 25% off!

Was $79 On Sale: $59 You Save 25% See It!

This Bearaby Weighted Knit Blanket

This chunky weighted blanket helps you stay calm and fall asleep. One customer even called this a “magic blanket,” adding, “I am shocked at how much I love this blanket! I got it as an early Christmas gift and now I can’t imagine sleeping without it. I fall asleep and stay asleep much better.”

Starting at $249.00 See It!

This UpWest Cozy Sweater Knit Throw Blanket

Sweater weather! Knit from soft yarn, this throw blanket feels like your favorite pullover. “So cozy!” one shopper gushed. “Lovely throw blanket. Soft but also has nice texture and made very well.”

Was $89 On Sale: $67 You Save 25% See It!

This Giraffe at Home Faux-Fur Throw Blanket

Remember how much you loved your first baby blanket? This is basically the adult version, featuring luxe faux fur and satin trim. “Softest blanket ever!” one customer proclaimed. “This blanket is so soft and thick and so comfortable. It is everyone’s favorite so I will be ordering more.”

$199.00 See It!

This UGG Faux-Fur Throw Blanket

This faux-fur throw feels like UGG’s signature sheepskin shoes. One reviewer reported, “I’ve now purchased this blanket twice as gifts and once for myself. Need I say how much we all love our cozy blankets? They’re the best. Soft, warm, snuggly, and easily washable too!”

$125.00 See It!

This Unhide Fluffy Plush Blanket

Lightweight yet warm, this plush blanket is super soft and fluffy. “Love this!” one customer raved. “Bought several as Christmas [gifts] and ended up keeping one for myself because it is so soft and warm and just comfy!”

$69.00 See It!

Looking for more holiday gift ideas? Check out our top picks here:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!