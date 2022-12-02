Winter Wardrobe Staple! This Cozy Turtleneck Sweater Drapes Like a Dream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

True story: Last night I was at a fashion event in Beverly Hills, feeling like a fish out of water surrounded by fabulous people in chic looks. It was the perfect opportunity for me to practice my favorite hobby — people-watching. And since everyone’s outfits were on point, it was basically like window-shopping too. Among the sea of sequins and satin, I noticed someone wearing a cozy green turtleneck with leather pants. The sweater draped so beautifully — it was slouchy without looking sloppy. So, I immediately opened Amazon to find a similar style.

And that’s when I discovered this oversized knit pullover, which looks nearly identical to the one I saw at the holiday party. Something tells me this sweater is a fraction of the cost! Both tops have more of a cowlneck rather than a traditional turtleneck, so you won’t feel constricted. It’s giving effortless elegance without trying too hard. You can take this versatile sweater from coffee to dinner and every meal in between! Keep scrolling to shop this winter wardrobe essential from Amazon.

Get the SySea Women’s Turtleneck for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

The SySea Women’s Turtleneck looks so much more expensive than it is! Made with a semi-thick knit, this soft sweater delivers optimal warmth with high-quality comfort. You can wear the loose neck high up or folded over, depending on your personal preference.

The oversized silhouette allows for versatile styling — tuck this turtleneck into high-rise pants to accentuate your waist or go for more of an undone look over leggings. There are 10 different colors to choose from, from rich earth tones to neutrals! All of the shades would pair well with blue jeans or dark denim.

While this sweater is relatively new on Amazon, it’s already a hit with shoppers. One reviewer gushed, “This sweater is perfect, so cozy and the neck is exactly how I like my turtlenecks, loose and lays right. I will be purchasing other colors I like it so much!” And another customer declared, “This is a very soft sweater. Not too hot; just warm enough.”

Sweater weather is in full swing, so step up your knit ‘fits with this lovely turtleneck from Amazon!

