This Cropped Tank Is an Elevated Basic You Need in Your Closet — Only $15

Nothing lifts our spirits quite like strangers complimenting our outfit, especially if they ask Us where it’s from. After all, imitation is the highest form of flattery! But it’s usually not our statement pieces that people want to replicate. Most of the time, it’s our everyday essentials that really stop traffic — the perfect jeans, figure-flattering leggings and simple tees. Universal staples that everyone needs in their closet.

According to shoppers, this cropped tank is another item that draws attention from onlookers. As one customer said, “Asked all night where I got this basic. Shook when I said Amazon!” We have to agree — this top looks a style we’d find at Aritzia. It’s an elevated basic that goes with so many different bottoms. No more frantically emptying dresser drawers looking for just the right tank! The next time you need a sleeveless silhouette that is equal parts comfy and chic, you’ll have this crop top ready to go. And it’s only $15, so you can grab multiple colors for less than the price of a designer lookalike!

Get the Missactiver Women Basic Sleeveless Crop Tank Top for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Missactiver Women Basic Sleeveless Crop Tank Top may look expensive, but it actually costs less than the price of a movie theater ticket or a manicure. Now that is a good deal! And the cut could not be more flattering. The high neckline gracefully accentuates your shoulders, and the slim fit sculpts your upper body without feeling too tight. While this tank is technically cropped, it’s not too short so there’s only a moderate amount of midriff exposure (if you’re wearing high-waisted pants, you might not even see any skin!).

The cotton blend fabric is comfy, stretchy and breathable for any time of year. And you can dress this top up or down! Rock this versatile tank while lounging around the house, running errands or going out on the town. Take this top from the couch to the club. Some shoppers even sport this shirt to the gym! Available in 22 shades, this top is a wardrobe must-have.

One customer called this tank a “flattering crop top that isn’t too cropped!” Another shopper agreed, saying, “So flattering! Hits a perfect sport on your waistline. Not skin tight so I feel like it gives a better silhouette.” And one reviewer declared, “This top is the absolute must-have basic staple. The quality, price and shipping is great!I As a basic, you can dress it up or down.”

For a casual daytime look, team this top with denim shorts or cozy sweatpants and sneakers. And then for girls’ night out, opt for high-waisted jeans and booties instead. Get ready for all the compliments and questions coming your way!

