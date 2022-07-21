Refresh Your Summer Basics With This Ribbed Tank Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Basics are a consistent part of our closet, but because we wear them so often, we find our supply needs constant refreshing. Right now, we’re in the thick of summer, which means it’s peak tank top season — so why not pick up a few new sleeveless wonders to add to the mix?

The best tanks keep it simple, are made from quality materials and affordable enough to buy multiples without breaking the bank. These were the factors we considered when we started our search — and luckily, this lovely tank top Ebifin hits all three marks!

Get the Ebifin Women’s Scoop Neck Ribbed Tank Top for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

The cut of this top is standard, which is what draws Us to everyday basics. The straps are thicker, and there’s a simple scoop-neck in the front as well as the back. We actually appreciate that this top doesn’t have a racerback style, as that generally gives off a sportier vibe — which can take away from its versatility. It’s certainly easier to dress a tank top like this one up!

Shoppers note the quality of this tank is super impressive for the price. The material is described as a “heavier knit,” which is made from a cotton blend with some spandex thrown in for added stretch. The feel of this tank is enhanced by the ribbing on the fabric for the ultimate comfy fit.

There are plenty of colors to choose from, and we can easily select at least five favorites — but the trickier choice to make comes down to the size. Some reviewers say it runs small, while others claim it’s true-to-size — so it’s all up to you. If you want a looser fit, size up — but for a more form-fitting silhouette, go with what you would normally order or opt to size down! From there, just pick out all of your favorite hues and make room for these new tanks in your summer wardrobe. Easy breezy!

