When we shop for two-piece bikinis, the bottoms tend to fall into one of two general categories: high-waisted or low-rise. There are certainly slight variations of these two fits, but for the most part, there typically hasn’t been an in-between — until now!

If you’re not a fan of high-waisted bikini bottoms and don’t dig low-rise options either, we found a bikini set that has the ultimate mid-rise fit. This CUPSHE set is said to be seriously flattering, and immediately caught our attention!

Get the CUPSHE Women’s Back Braided Straps Reversible Bottom Strappy Lace Up Bikini Set for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2021, but are subject to change.



The bottoms offer a slightly higher cut in the back, plus thicker straps on the sides that aren’t extreme like some high-waisted bikinis. This type of design is ideal for shoppers looking to conceal certain areas and smooth out their figures in the process. Many claim that designs like this boost their confidence, and we’re all about whatever makes you feel fabulous! We’re also big fans of the lace-up detail on the sides, which you can adjust to fit your body perfectly.

But the fun doesn’t stop there — these bikini bottoms are also reversible! One side matches the top, and the other side comes in either a complementary hue or a color-coordinated graphic print. Basically, scoring this set is like getting two bathing suits for the price of one!

Shoppers are obsessed with this bikini and rave about how amazing they feel whenever they wear it. One claims that this is the first two-piece that they’ve slipped into in years and are absolutely loving how confident it makes them feel! We adore all of the bathing suits that CUPSHE produces, but this one might take the cake as our favorite!

