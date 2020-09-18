This Breathable Shirt Dress Takes the Stuffiness Out of Workwear

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What do you think of when you envision office-appropriate attire? Step one: buttons. Buttons, for some reason, seem to exude professionalism. Add a collar and cuffs and you’re golden. The problem is, you’re also probably super uncomfortable — especially if you’re layering with a blazer and being sucked in by a pencil skirt or trousers.

When we shop workwear, our biggest concern is the wearability. First of all, is it comfortable? Second of all, can we wear it and dress it down for other situations and occasions? If the answer isn’t “yes” to both, then it’s a no-go for Us. We need a breathable, light material, room to move and a cute fit that actually flatters. That would give us more confidence when presenting our work in our next meeting anyway!

This shirt dress hits all of the marks without question. It has buttons — all the way down the front — and a spread collar up top, and you know it has button cuffs at the ends of the long sleeves, making them easy to roll up when it’s time to get to business. It even has a box pleat in back, a shirt-tail hem and a pocket on the left side of the chest. Even with all of the above, however, it’s so much more than just something you’d throw on for a 30-minute Zoom call!

This dress is made of 100% lyocell, which is a durable, breathable material that drapes almost in a silk-like fashion. The fit here is relaxed too, so it won’t be clinging like a bodycon. Want to cinch things in? Just tie on the removable belt at the natural waist. We prefer this adjustable detail so much more than a pair of pants with a way-too-tight waistband. Seriously, you won’t miss your slacks. This dress even has side pockets!

This shirt dress is currently available in five colors: black, olive green and three shades of blue that look just like different washes of denim. We told you this piece was down for both work and play! You’ll see a world of difference just switching between loafers and heels.

Just one more detail, because we know you’re wondering: Do you have to get this dress dry cleaned? Do you have to hand-wash it to keep it 100%? Nope, just throw it in the machine and wear it again and again!

Get the Daily Ritual Tencel Long-Sleeve Shirt Dress starting at just $22 exclusively at Amazon!

