Dakota Johnson’s Secret to Radiant Skin on the Red Carpet





Glow is a go for modern-day skincare and makeup, and we couldn’t be more in love with the look. We’re on a constant search for products that can make us glow that much brighter, making our complexion that much glassier and dewier. Once we’ve cleansed, toned, treated and moisturized, though, what’s the first step we can take to ensuring flawless glam? Primer!

Primer quite literally sets the base for a full day (and night) of gorgeous makeup. Moisturizer sinks into our skin, as it should, but we still need something on the surface to ensure our radiance doesn’t dull throughout the day. Don’t know where to start? It only makes sense that we turn to celebrity makeup artists for answers. That’s how we found Dakota Johnson’s favorite primer, after all!

See it: Try the Laura Mercier Foundation Primer – Radiance to get Dakota Johnson’s Glow!

$38 at Violet Grey

$32 at Nordstrom

$32 at Macy’s with code VIP through September 22, 2019

Note: No longer available at Amazon at time of publication.

Johnson’s makeup artist, Pati Dubroff, uses this Laura Mercier primer as a go-to for red carpet events to make her famous clients shine like the stars they are. Now we know why the actress’ skin always looks so beautiful! Luckily, we can achieve the same effect at home, as so many reviewers across the internet have reported. They say it makes their skin look “absolutely flawless,” to the point that “everyone is telling [them] how pretty [it] looks”!

Worried about your skin now that the seasons are changing? Shoppers assure that this primer “adds great color” back into our complexion during “the winter months,” along with providing “just the right amount of glow.” They also say it creates a “wonderful canvas” for their makeup, letting their concealer and foundation “glide on without looking cakey or chalky.” Some even like to use it on top as a highlight! Even those with oily skin are loving this primer, and that’s how we know it’s a winner.

This primer claims to give skin a soft-focus finish with its universal pearl tint, blurring pores rather than accentuating them. It also may diminish the look of fine lines, redness, and unevenness, prepping skin for foundation or tinted moisturizer!

To apply, do entire skincare routine, ending with SPF. Then liberally apply this primer to face, massaging gently to stimulate the skin. We can even further wake up our skin by storing this primer in the refrigerator, making it extra refreshing. This may help target puffiness too. Notice how light it feels as it’s applied — that’s because it’s mainly water-based rather than heavy and silicone-based!

The trouble with acne? Don’t worry, because this primer is non-comedogenic, which means it’s much less likely to clog pores and cause breakouts compared to other products. This means our good skin days just got that much better, and we may even see improvement when we’re totally bare-faced. It doesn’t get any better than that!

Looking for something else? Check out more from Laura Mercier here and other primers available at Violet Grey here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



