Meet David Von, Hollywood’s New Favorite Custom Jewelry Brand

You never forget your first piece of quality jewelry. The first time you decide to invest in yourself and in your style is a landmark occasion in every fashion lover’s life.

It’s the moment you decide you’re worthy of luxury. And from the moment you first fall in love with a diamond, no one can take that away from you.

It’s no secret that a love of jewelry can come at a cost. And when you’re looking to customize those pieces to your particular style, name and taste? Forget about it.

That’s why we were so excited to hear about David Von, a jewelry company that is taking the internet by storm. It seems like all of our favorite influencers and stylists have been sporting the brand recently, and a quick scroll through their collections shows us why.

Made famous for their iconic customized jewelry options where customers can get their initials or name built into personalized pieces, David Von is also taking a radical and exciting approach to their business model.

By selling jewelry directly to consumers from their headquarters in Downtown Los Angeles, they’re able to cut out the middle man that all too often makes owning luxury goods an unreachable goal.

All we can say is that we’re very grateful to our Instagram feeds for making us aware of David Von.

Keep reading to see why we’re next in line to pick up a custom, stunning and personalized necklace from their collection.

You Can Support A Family Legacy of Value

Behind David Von’s beautiful craftsmanship and stunning jewelry is an even more beautiful story.

Inspired by the core values left behind by their grandfather, who worked in the jewelry business for 50 years, David Von’s founders have taken a new approach to an old industry. Their grandfather, David, believed in customer service, true value and hard work, which became the foundational building blocks of this new brand.

Most brands would probably love to say the same, but only David Von is constructing a business model that actually supports those values. The jewelry market as we know it today is operating on astronomical markups, charging customers eight to ten times more than the actual cost of production.

That’s why David Von’s biggest goal, beyond making elegant and stylish collections, is to make luxury, high-quality jewelry accessible to all.

Find luxury jewelry that’s high-quality and affordable here.

If You’re Looking for Custom, Elegant Jewelry Collections, They’re the Right Place

One element we love about David Von’s jewelry selection is the wealth of customization available. Personalized jewelry highlighting your full name or initial is such a perfect way to express your individuality and style as only you can.

That said, not all custom lettering jewelry is made equal. Tired of combing through tacky and clunky jewelry providers to find something stylish and chic that is also long lasting and timeless? You’re not alone.

David Von’s styles are simple and classic, giving the market a much-needed flash of elegance. While the brand offers much more than custom jewelry—they also sell wedding rings, chains for men and tasteful bangles — it’s certainly their best seller.

Here are some of our favorite styles:

The Initial Bezel Diamond Necklace . Made with 14-karat gold, this stunning necklace provides the perfect amount of glint for adorning your neck.You can get your own initial or an initial of your loved one, so you can always keep them close to your heart.

. Made with 14-karat gold, this stunning necklace provides the perfect amount of glint for adorning your neck.You can get your own initial or an initial of your loved one, so you can always keep them close to your heart. The Dainty Diamond Letter Necklace . Like most of David Von’s necklaces, this piece is available in yellow, white and rose gold and displays all three of your initials.We love the spacing between the letters, which accentuates the neckline without saying too much.

. Like most of David Von’s necklaces, this piece is available in yellow, white and rose gold and displays all three of your initials.We love the spacing between the letters, which accentuates the neckline without saying too much. The Diamond Nameplate Necklace . This style is much more of a statement. Encrusted with natural earth mined diamonds, you can put your full first name front and center in classy and stylish cursive.Custom-made, only for you, it’s well worth the investment.

. This style is much more of a statement. Encrusted with natural earth mined diamonds, you can put your full first name front and center in classy and stylish cursive.Custom-made, only for you, it’s well worth the investment. The Dainty Letter Name Necklace . If you’re looking for a more scaled-back way to spell out your first name, this might be the right choice.This is the brand’s best-selling product, and it’s no mystery as to why. It’s chic, subtle and clean.

. If you’re looking for a more scaled-back way to spell out your first name, this might be the right choice.This is the brand’s best-selling product, and it’s no mystery as to why. It’s chic, subtle and clean. The Diamond Letter Earrings. Standing at only 5mm, these custom earrings are the perfect way to express your individuality in an elegant and understated way.You can also order two letters for your first and last name so each ear sports a different one—so cute.

David Von is known for its custom lettering products, but they have so much more. Take a look through their collections of rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces to see the quality craftsmanship that sets the brand apart.

Authentic, Quality Craftsmanship in Every Single Piece That They Make

David Von products have style in spades, but there’s more to the homegrown brand. We’re also blown away by their authentic handmade craftsmanship.

All of their products are designed and produced in downtown Los Angeles by hardworking and expert jewelers. They work only with the best manufacturers, ensuring that you’re receiving the highest quality gold and diamonds out there. Speaking of, when you purchase David Von products, you’ll find top-condition 14-karat materials that will withstand the test of time.

In addition to customizing their products with your own name or initials, most items are available in three different styles, so you can pick the material that best suits your personal aesthetic.

Yellow Gold: A classic for a reason, their yellow gold products are genuine and pristine, with a timeless quality that goes with any outfit.

A classic for a reason, their yellow gold products are genuine and pristine, with a timeless quality that goes with any outfit. White Gold: There’s something so sharp and refined about white gold. Durable and solid, it lets the diamonds and jewels speak the loudest.

There’s something so sharp and refined about white gold. Durable and solid, it lets the diamonds and jewels speak the loudest. Rose Gold: Last but not least, there’s a beautiful rose gold option. Rose gold has become the internet’s favorite jewelry tone in the last few years. Complementary to nearly every skin tone, it’s sweet, feminine, and stylish.

And let’s not forget about the diamonds. Sourced from natural earth mines, David Von crafts beautiful, statement-inducing jewelry with only ethically sourced diamonds. The brand never uses lab-created diamonds, so your real, natural stone will continue to hold value over time.

It feels good to know that your products are made ethically and expertly.

With over 800 positive reviews on their website, David Von offers customers the chance to own quality, luxury jewelry for a fair and reasonable price.

Find pieces you love in your favorite finishes with David Von.

Finally, A Fair Price for the Quality of Jewelry That You’re Looking For

To that end, David Von is taking on the jewelry industry in a whole new way. By working with wholesale manufacturers and selling directly to their customers, the brand cuts out the middleman.

Too often, big-box retailers charge exorbitant markups on products to first, turn a massive profit, and second, recoup costs loss from an antiquated and obsolete system of sales. In a world where we can buy everything online, directly from the brand, why are we still overpaying for our jewelry?

David Von takes a different approach.

Their brand believes in selling luxury goods at a fair price that cuts out the middleman. So when you purchase one of their incredible necklaces, bracelets, or earrings, you can be sure that your money is well spent.

You might be wondering if the brand is worth the hype. Well, we’re happy to report that David Von products are legitimately made and sold at a price that respects the customer and reinvents the jewelry market as we know it.

It’s the safest place to buy jewelry online, with quality and customization at its very core.

The Fashion and Influencer World Is Abuzz About David Von, and Soon You Will Be Too

There’s a reason you see so many influencers and fashion bloggers in David Von’s tagged photos on Instagram. Their custom jewelry collection is absolutely sweeping our feeds and giving us what we can only describe as glitter envy.

We’re always trying to achieve that effortless look that influencers always seem to have. Spoiler alert? It’s not as hard as it looks if you know what to look for.

Designed with that classic Los Angeles aesthetic in mind, David Von’s jewelry instantly elevates a summery and sunny outfit. If you’re looking for an upgrade to your personal style, look no further.

Shop David Von’s robust collection of bracelets to bring your accessories game to the next level.

A Few Last Thoughts on David Von’s Custom Collections: the Jewelry That Will Be a Staple in Your Wardrobe

Everyone’s jewelry box needs a crown jewel. That bracelet, necklace, ring, or earring that we treasure the absolute most. Whether you choose your own initials or your significant other’s, a simple letter, crafted in the finest, 14-karat gold and encrusted with natural diamonds, can say so much.

David Von’s rare and refreshing approach to manufacturing jewelry makes it an investment you can feel good about. And while their high-quality products cost more than all the knock-off dupes out there, you’re also getting the real thing—real gold, real diamonds, real quality—for half the price you would ordinarily pay.

Real is rare. And in a world that’s increasingly fake, photoshopped and fabricated, real is certainly worth the investment.

Shop all of David Von’s collections and use the code SUMMER to get 15% off your purchase. Whether it’s a gift for someone you love or for yourself, a custom, personalized bracelet, necklace or earring is exactly what you’ve been looking for.

Your Instagram profile will thank you.

