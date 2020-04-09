Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

To preserve the medical-grade face masks for the first responders who need them most, we’re all getting creative and making ones from different materials that we have lying around our homes.

But if DIY isn’t your vibe or you don’t have a crafty bone in your body, there are plenty of different options to order online. Not only will these fabric masks get delivered right to your doorstep, you will find a series of prints and patterns to pick from. With that in mind, we’re stocking up on these masks from dancewear brand Delicate Illusions. Thanks to the wide variety, there’s something for everyone in our lives!

Delicate Illusions Adult Unisex Washable 2 Ply Ear Loop Fashion Face Mask

Get the Delicate Illusions Adult Unisex Washable 2 Ply Ear Loop Fashion Face Mask with free shipping for just $20, available at Amazon! Get it as early as April 15, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

These face masks are made from a cotton-blend fabric that’s double layered for extra protection. The elastic bands on either side wrap around your ears, and the material perfectly covers the nose and mouth. The color and pattern combos are truly endless. You can pick from a series of different plaids, animal prints and plenty of other graphics. These masks are ideal if you want to add some flair to your essential errand wardrobe. Of course, what’s most important is the craftsmanship — and one Amazon reviewer claims their masks are “beautifully made.” Again, we must reiterate that these are not medical masks — so they will only be effective if you are practicing recommended social distancing.

There’s an opening in between the two layers if you want to throw in additional protection inside the mask itself (such as a filter). This face mask is machine-washable and totally reusable. You can score a couple of these masks to keep on rotation, or just scoop up one and wash it regularly. It’s an increasingly uncertain time, so it’s comforting to know you can feel safe and stylish when stepping out for groceries with the help of this face mask.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Delicate Illusions and shop all of the women’s clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to shop all of Amazon’s current Daily Deals here!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

