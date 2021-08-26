Can’t Use Retinol? We Found an Incredible Natural Alternative

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Retinol is by far the hottest ingredient in skincare right now when it comes to anti-aging. It seems like most products designed to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles have some form of retinol in them, but what a lot of people don’t talk about is that the buzz-worthy ingredient may not work for everyone’s skin.

Here’s the thing — we’re not saying that retinol treatments aren’t amazing or impactful, because they are! But if you have particularly sensitive skin, certain forms of retinol may irritate the complexion. Luckily, there are alternatives on the market that reportedly have just as much anti-aging power as retinol. Case in point: This incredible treatment from Dermelect Cosmeceuticals!

Get the Flawless Bakuchiol Treatment Natural Retinol Alternative with free shipping from Dermelect Cosmeceuticals!

This treatment from Dermelect stands out from the pack because it uses bakuchiol, which is a naturally-derived antioxidant that may have just as much skin-smoothing power as retinol! As mentioned, many products that list synthetic retinol as one of their active ingredients may not react well with sensitive skin. But because bakuchiol is a natural ingredient, it may agree with sensitive skin better than retinol does!

Another advantage of this skin-smoothing product is that it’s safe to use in terms of sun exposure. There are a number of retinol products that warn their users to limit their time in the sun due to potential damage, and no one wants that. But this treatment is said to be safe to use — no limited sunshine time necessary!

This treatment may improve your skin’s firmness, which could lead to smoothing out any imperfections including fine lines, wrinkles or sagging. It may also improve your skin brightness and texture, as well as overall skin tone. Another benefit is that this treatment can potentially block your skin from pollutants or other environmental stressors that are known to cause further damage.

You can use this treatment twice a day, in the morning and at night, along with the rest of your usual skincare routine. We would recommend using this after cleansing the skin and applying your favorite serums, and if you want to use a moisturizer over the treatment, that’s totally your call. You even get a fun zinc applicator to smooth this treatment over your skin! Shoppers say that they “continue to age gracefully” with the help of this amazing retinol-alternative treatment, and we love to see it!

