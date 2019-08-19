This Denim Jean Jacket Is the Coziest One You’ll Ever Wear





The morning struggle is always the same. We spend what feels like an eternity mulling over the final piece that will pull our entire look together. Instinctively, we know we need a jacket that will add a bit of flair to our outfits without dressing them up too much. While there are countless pieces to pick from, what’s the one we want the most?

A sweatshirt! If only we could throw our beloved hoodie on and call it a day, but we know that comfy staple isn’t always the most dressed up option we have. That’s why when we found an option that was as comfortable as our favorite hoodie yet chic enough to be considered work-approved, we had to have this ultimate 2-in-1!

The BLANKNYC Contrast Hood Denim Jacket is the comfy-chic layer we’re all in desperate need of. This genius denim design found a way to morph together our treasured sweatshirt with a traditional jean jacket. The end result? It’s a one-of-a-kind piece that’s far too good to pass up. Best of all, it gives a “layered look” without any of the bulk that often comes with layers.

This denim wash comes available in a shade called “Casual Encounter,” and unlike many traditional hues, it’s unique and special. It’s not quite light enough to be considered a “light denim wash” and it isn’t textured enough to be considered an “acid wash” either. Rather, it’s more of a perfect faded blue. It gradually falls somewhere between light and lighter shades and has hints of bleach-inspired tones throughout. We love how this will be the perfect piece to pair in the warmer months with our sundresses, just as it will liven up any monochromatic look come the colder ones, too.

But what’s the true magic here? The design itself rings true to the traditional denim jacket. It has everything we’ve come to expect a jean jacket would including the classic button closure, the button cuffs and the chest button-flap pockets. Each and every single feature is classic, clean and crisp. There are also hip welp pockets on the sides which are great when we’re looking to stash any lipstick, smartphone or debit card to keep things light.

We love how traditional this jean jacket feels, but the black adjustable hood is a complete gamechanger! It’s very similar to our comfortable, tried-and-true sweatshirts. The hood is effortless and easy-to-wear. We love how transitional this hood makes this jacket! Whether we’re leaving the gym in our leggings and sneakers or running errands on the weekends in our athletic shorts and oversized tees, this easy-to-wear hoodie brings a comfy-cool, It-girl-approved factor.

Denim is an everyday essential! It can dress down our trousers and satin camis when we’re heading to work just as easily as it can dress up our T-shirt and jeans on the weekends. What’s even more special here? Come rain, snow, sleet or shine, the hood will keep our hair as protected as ever. This is music to our ears, especially since we seem to forget to pack our umbrella inside our tote on a regular basis! This comfy-chic piece will give Us all peace of mind and comfort every day.

