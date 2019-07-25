



Summer is definitely bringing the heat! For most of the country, it’s been one sizzling day after another. Want to know what isn’t looking so hot? Our outfits! It’s impossible to think about looking cool when we’re sweltering in the heat and humidity.

With temperatures this boiling, we need something that’s breathable, wearable and highly versatile. Of course, we’re reaching for a dress, but we need one that fits Us well and flatters our bodies in all the right ways all while being lightweight. Instead of sweating it out all summer long, let’s beat the heat in this halter dress. It’s the perfect complete outfit to rock when we want to look cool on even the hottest of days.

See it: Grab the AE Halter Dress for $45 at American Eagle!

The AE Halter Dress is the fashion-forward piece that will look great on everyone all summer long. This dress is crafted from a cotton blend that’s ideal for the summer since it’s lightweight and breathable. It’s paired to perfection with a babydoll silhouette which is free and flowy. The skirt portion is just full enough to catch some wind for a breezy look. There are also front pockets we can keep our tiny valuables in or just our hands when we’re twirling around in this dress. We won’t have to worry about this dress getting sweaty or sticking to our bodies as the temperatures rise, either. It won’t just make dressing a breeze, it will keep us feeling light and breezy too.

This lightweight dress has a multi-stripe color scheme in pale and diluted colors like cream, mint green and peachy pink. The soft blended cotton plus the heathered effect makes it so summery and a staple we’ll keep for seasons to come.

We also adore the halter top design. The halter top ties around the neck and we’re major fans of the customizable fit depending how much skin we want to show. Since the bottom is loose and flowy, the top is balanced out with smocked detailing on the back. It’s paired with an empire-style waist front to show some curves in this otherwise effortless dress. The smocked back is also great for anyone who wants to avoid buttons and zippers but still ensure that perfect fit.

Reviewers are just as amazed over how perfect this dress is, with so many of them complimenting on how flattering the fit is. One reviewer particularly loved the adjustable halter tie. Other reviewers were in love with the striped pattern and one reviewer even said this dress has become a summer staple their closet was in need of. Obviously, we agree.

This sleeveless mini dress can be worn anywhere and everywhere. Head to the beach or pool by throwing on a pair of flat sandals and adding a tote bag. Transition to the evening by substituting those pieces out and adding a block heel or strappy stiletto. Finish the look up a bit by adding a chain crossbody bag and a denim jacket swung over the shoulders. Looking to live in this look a bit longer over the summer? Layer on a cardigan and add a mule to rock this look to work, too.

This dress is so endlessly versatile, it will become your new summer staple the moment you put it on.

