



Nothing ruins a good day faster than a bad pair of shoes. Whether it was a heel that was too high or a strap that caused blisters, it’s the unfortunate truth we’ve come to accept. Now, we all know we can’t stop wearing shoes forever, so what’s a lover of stylish shoes to do here? Here’s a thought: start by kicking all of those uncomfortable pairs to the curb!

Let’s treat ourselves to a brand-new pair that won’t leave us in pain by the end of the day or with blistered feet. There’s never been a better time than the present to treat ourselves (and our feet) to these top-rated flat sandals we found in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

See it: Grab a pair of the Eileen Fisher Zanya Sandal (originally $195) now with prices starting at just $130, available at Nordstrom!

The Eileen Fisher Zanya Sandals are a complete gamechanger in Nordstrom shoppers’ books. Sure, we love our fancy heels as much as the next person. But, unfortunately, what’s often missing? A comfortable insole. It’s rare to find a pair that provides the necessary all-day support we need for walking and be cute. So, when all of those inevitable aches and pains start to set in, it’s a direct result of little-to-no padding inside. Without it, we’re practically walking barefoot on the streets. Sounds uncomfortable, doesn’t it? It does, and that’s why reviewers are loving these shoes so much.

These sandals were designed with all of the comfort and support our feet don’t just want but need. It all starts with the foam-cushioned footbed underneath the removable sock lining. All of the padded layers are designed to provide our feet with support while simultaneously shielding and protecting them every step of the way.

It doesn’t matter if we’re spending just an hour or a whole day in this shoe because our feet will remain as comfortable as ever. Many reviewers said this was the best part about these shoes.

Reviewers also love the one-inch heel for the most subtle lift. It adds just the right amount of height to our frames when we’re looking for some lift but all the comfort of a flat. Plus, unlike those uncomfortable heels, these sandals give the arches on our feet the support it deserves. What’s better than that?

The endless versatility of these sandals. These peep toe sandals come in three sensational shades, all of which feature geometric perforations throughout. It’s the little detail that makes a big impact on any outfit. One reviewer loved how it elevated their traditional T-shirt and jeans outfit formula and added an elegant element to their otherwise effortless look.

Dress these sandals up even more by adding a chain crossbody and moto jacket like this one or dress it down with a cardigan and tote. Either way, these sandals are the foundation of a cool girl look that is so classic and timeless. Plus, by substituting out the T-shirt for a white button-up shirt, it’s now work-approved. Every outfit we can come up with will look that much more polished, chic and stylish thanks to this sole-saving sandal.

