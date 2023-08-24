Cancel OK
Blue Jean Baby! Shop 17 Denim Pieces That Are Trending for Fall

By
Jenna Lyons denim
Jenna Lyons. Getty Images

Blue jeans are an everyday essential, but now the denim look is trending head to toe thanks in part to fashion icons like Jenna Lyons, Real Housewives of New York star and industry veteran responsible for popularizing numerous aesthetics. Bring on the Canadian tuxedos, because denim-on-denim is our new fashion uniform!

Below are 17 classic denim pieces that will elevate your fall wardrobe. We figure you already have a favorite pair of jeans, so we focused on skirts, handbags, tops and dresses.

Skirts

Sweaty Rocks High-Waisted Crossover Denim Skirt

SweatyRocks Women's Casual High Waist Denim Skirt Split Hem Raw Trim Midi Jean Skirts Dark Wash S
SweatyRocks
$39.99
See It!

Women’s Medium-Wash Denim Midi Skirt

midi skirt
Walmart
See It!

Wash Lab Denim Midi Skirt

Wash Lab Denim Daily Slit Denim Midi Skirt in Washed Blue at Nordstrom, Size 29
See It!

Alice + Olivia Pleated Mini Skirt

Women's Carter Denim Skirt - Rockstar Blue - Size 24
See It!

Handbags

Chloe Soo Quilted Crossbody Bag

Chloe soo Women Denim Shoulder Bags Quilted Crossbody Bag Soft Hobo Underarm Purse Tote Handbag Retro Classic Purse 28
Chloe soo
$49.99
See It!

Lonchamp Denim Tote Bag

Longchamp Essential Denim Open Tote at Nordstrom
See It!

MKP Distressed Denim Shoulder Bag

MKP Women Small Shoulder Bags Quilted Crossbody Distressed Jean Denim Purse Evening Bag Clutch Handbag with Chain Strap
MKP COLLECTION
$33.99
See It!

Rebecca Minkoff Quilted Crossbody Bag

Women's Edie Quilted Denim Crossbody Bag - Denim
See It!

Aiqudou Quilted Crossbody Bag

Aiqudou Quilted Crossbody Shoulder Bag for Women - Small Denim Chain Purse Leather Strap Fashion Casual Messenger Purse Bag(Denim Blue)
Aiqudou
$29.99
See It!

Tops

Ronny Kobo Denim Corset Top

Women's Sasha Seamed Denim Corset - Light Wash - Size XS
See It!

Agolde Denim Vest Top

Women's Heller Denim Vest Top - Ambition - Size XS
Get it

Denim Button-Down Shirt

Amazon
Plffkfly
$36.99
See It!

Denim Button-Down Shirt

denim button-down shirt
Walmart
See It!

Dresses

Self-Portrait Crystal Embellished Mini Dress

Women's Denim Crystal-Embellished Minidress - Blue - Size 0
See It!

EB Denim Upcycled Mini Dress

Women's Polka Denim Dress - Upcycled Denim - Size XS
See It!

 Free Assembly Short-Sleeve Mini Dress

Free Assembly mini dress
Walmart
See It!

Paige Denim Mini Dress

Women's Maddy Denim Minidress - Delia - Size 0
See It!

