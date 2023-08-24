Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Blue jeans are an everyday essential, but now the denim look is trending head to toe thanks in part to fashion icons like Jenna Lyons, Real Housewives of New York star and industry veteran responsible for popularizing numerous aesthetics. Bring on the Canadian tuxedos, because denim-on-denim is our new fashion uniform!

Below are 17 classic denim pieces that will elevate your fall wardrobe. We figure you already have a favorite pair of jeans, so we focused on skirts, handbags, tops and dresses.

Skirts

Women’s Medium-Wash Denim Midi Skirt

Wash Lab Denim Midi Skirt See It!

Alice + Olivia Pleated Mini Skirt See It!

Handbags

Lonchamp Denim Tote Bag See It!

Rebecca Minkoff Quilted Crossbody Bag See It!

Tops

Ronny Kobo Denim Corset Top See It!

Agolde Denim Vest Top Get it

Denim Button-Down Shirt

Dresses

Self-Portrait Crystal Embellished Mini Dress See It!

EB Denim Upcycled Mini Dress See It!

Free Assembly Short-Sleeve Mini Dress

Paige Denim Mini Dress See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: